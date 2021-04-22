Get out, get walking: Kearney starts Stay Fit Walking program

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for the Stay Fit Walking Program, which runs May 1-Sept. 30.

Registrations will be taken anytime through Aug. 31.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants of all ages can walk anywhere they choose. At the end of each month, participants must email their name and number of miles they walked that month to kpr.recsports@gmail.com.

Participants who exceed 20 miles in one month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Participants who submit their miles for every month will receive a free T-shirt at the end of the program.

Every month, a guest speaker will assist participants with their fitness journey.

Cost is $8 per person. Sign up at KPR.reg.org or by calling 308-237-4644.