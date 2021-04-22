Get out, get walking: Kearney starts Stay Fit Walking program

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for the Stay Fit Walking Program, which runs May 1-Sept. 30.
Registrations will be taken anytime through Aug. 31.
Participants of all ages can walk anywhere they choose. At the end of each month, participants must email their name and number of miles they walked that month to kpr.recsports@gmail.com.
Participants who exceed 20 miles in one month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Participants who submit their miles for every month will receive a free T-shirt at the end of the program.
Every month, a guest speaker will assist participants with their fitness journey.
Cost is $8 per person. Sign up at KPR.reg.org or by calling 308-237-4644.