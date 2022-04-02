Get more quality sleep, ex-Kearney educator says, benefits will abound

KEARNEY — Sleep keeps Susan Harris awake.

“Scientists have discovered a revolutionary new treatment that makes you live longer. It enhances your memory and makes you more creative. It makes you look more attractive,” she said.

“It keeps you slim and lowers food cravings. It protects you from cancer and dementia. It wards off colds and the flu. It lowers your risk of heart attacks and stroke and diabetes. You’ll feel happier, less depressed and less anxious. Best of all, it’s free.”

That revolutionary new treatment? Sleep.

Harris has focused on many topics as the University of Nebraska Extension Educator in rural health, wellness and safety in Kearney and Franklin counties for the past six years, but her favorite is sleep. She believes it’s grossly misunderstood and undervalued.

“We’ve studied nutrition to death, and we talk about the need for exercise, but few people have studied sleep,” she said. “I am so passionate about telling people about it. The need for education about sleep is overwhelming.”

The need for sleep

Her description of sleep quoted at the beginning of this story came from Dr. Matthew Walker’s book “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams.” To Harris, it’s practically a bible.

In his book, Walker notes that participants who slept seven to nine hours each night the week before receiving the flu vaccine generated a powerful antibody reaction. Those in the sleep-restricted group produced less than 50% of the immune reaction.

While sleep deprivation makes adults sleepy, children often react with hyperactivity or ADHD-like symptoms. Some physicians say that up to 50% of ADHD diagnoses are incorrect, Harris said.

“The problem lies more in sleep deprivation, and made worse by inactivity, poor nutrition, inappropriate light exposure and screen time, caffeine and ADHD medication, which is known to keep kids and even adults awake,” she said.

She said caffeine and high levels of melatonin may interfere with the body’s natural hormone production. “Sometimes people don’t realize that it might be their daily melatonin pills causing issues. Our bodies can produce melatonin just fine if we stick with good sleep hygiene habits,” Harris said.

Quality sleep a must

Harris is adamant about the need for quality sleep. She bristles at hospital interns and residents assigned round-the-clock shifts, and over-scheduled teenagers who get by on six or seven hours of sleep a night.

Last year, she did a sleep research pilot program on farmers with Dr. Amanda Prokasky, an assistant professor and researcher at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The farmers wore devices on their wrists that measured the quality and quantity of sleep, comparing their busy season with their slow season.

Results of that study were similar to one done by researchers in New Zealand. When farmers milked three times a day, they didn’t sleep well and they had more accidents. When they revised schedules and milked just twice a day, they got more rest and had fewer accidents.

After 16 hours without sleep, the human body begins to react as if it were drunk, she said. After being awake for 18 straight hours, the body reacts as if it has a blood alcohol content of .05%. After 21 straight sleepless hours, that figure rises to .08, or the level of intoxication in Nebraska. After being awake for 24 hours, it climbs to 10%.

Teens’ too little sleep

Harris called the “eight hours of sleep” mantra a “big misconception,” especially for the young. Children aged 3-5 need 10 to 13 hours of sleep every night. For ages 6-13, the sleep need is 11 hours a night. Teenagers need eight to 10 hours.

A UNMC study of farm adolescents, focusing on how much sleep they needed to help prevent accidents, was revealing. “If they didn’t get at least nine hours and 15 minutes of sleep, they were klutzes the next day. I always hear kids say, ‘I only need to six to seven hours of sleep. I’m fine,’ but they’re not. They aren’t letting their bodies do what bodies need to do,” Harris said.

She believes getting more sleep would result in better grades and better athletic performances from teens. She is dismayed at schools that schedule athletic practices early in the morning, and school days that start barely after sunrise. “Schools start so darn early. This is really pushing kids’ sleep limits,” she said.

Tom Brady: Role model

While adults generally require between seven and eight hours a sleep, a very small percentage can thrive on fewer hours. At her programs, Harris always asks how many people can get by on five or six hours of sleep. Many hands shoot up.

“I think many people who believe they can get by on four to six hours are caffeinating themselves,” she said. “Using caffeine to keep awake, they’re not allowing themselves the deep sleep and lighter sleep cycles needed to rejuvenate their bodies. What they are doing is not good,” she said.

A stellar sleep role model for Harris is NFL quarterback Tom Brady, still at his peak at the age of 42. “This man understands sleep. He eats an incredibly healthy diet, and he’s in bed at 9 p.m. every night,” she said.

Dawn’s early light

Harris was drawn to sleep deprivation studies from personal experience. Earlier in her career, she was on a team that traveled the state putting on wellness programs and health fairs. Several mornings, they left at 3:30 a.m. to get to a distant town, set up and be ready for a first-thing-in-the-morning program.

“It wasn’t every day, but it really messed up my sleep. I struggled for years. I’m finished with that job, but I still struggle. I was just messed up. I became an insomniac,” she said. Through studying sleep and interviewing experts on the topic, “I learned that what we do and how we live our daily lives really impacts how we sleep.”

She has learned that sleep habits change with age because the lenses of the human eye yellow as people age, so they don’t get the same quality of light they got when they were younger.

Sleep ‘hygiene’

Most people are quite capable of sleeping well, but they have poor sleep hygiene. “Most people stare at a screen until bedtime. We’re not lowering lights in the evenings or telling our brain that it is getting to be nighttime. We’re not managing our light intake,” she said.

In the evening, people need to “turn the lights down” to prepare their bodies for sleep. “Temperatures need to be cool. We need to have the bedroom dark and chilly, like a cave,” she said. “Kids who sleep in bedrooms with TVs and have iPhones and iPads in bed, this isn’t good.”

The human body expects less light in the evening and bright light in the morning, but with electricity and modern technology, bodies get conflicted. She said the pineal gland releases melatonin, telling the brain it’s time to shut down, but that melatonin won’t kick in in a noisy, glaring atmosphere. Melatonin has long been associated with control of the sleep-wake cycle.

Harris added, “Nearly everything related to sleep apnea can be controlled with changes in lifestyle. Some people lose 10 pounds and sleep apnea goes away. If you don’t establish good sleep patterns, the more messed up you become.”

Get up early

The most critical tip: Get up at the same time every morning, even on weekends, and even if you have an occasional late night.

“Seeing morning light shuts off the melatonin production and tells the body to start the day,” she said. “When the body keeps getting that light every morning, its cycle regulates itself. Always get up at the same time.”

She has empathy for people whose shifts jump from days to nights back to days again. She believes companies should have two-week rotations, at the very least. “Companies aren’t helping employees, and they’re not helping production. It takes your body time to recover from these rapid changes,” she said.

Knowing that “sleep is the only time your body can restore itself,” Harris believes clocks should stay the same year-round. Turning them forward and back twice a year causes accidents and heart attacks. “Things go wrong when you mess with that cycle,” she said.

Harris has moved to Lincoln as she prepares to retire in June, but she’ll never stop studying sleep and sharing what she learns. “Mental wellness and quality sleep are the two under-promoted aspects of healthy living that I would like to see all Nebraskans embrace. I’ll do this for free the rest of my life,” she said.