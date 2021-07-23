 Skip to main content
Get free vaccines, health screenings Saturday
KEARNEY — The public is invited to Walmart Wellness Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 5411 Second Ave.

During this free one-day event, families can get:

— Health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI, etc.)

— COVID-19 vaccines

— Routine immunizations

— Wellness resources

— An opportunity to talk with pharmacists

For more information, visit walmart.com/wellnessday or call 308-234-8448.

