Get free vaccines, health screenings Saturday

KEARNEY — The public is invited to Walmart Wellness Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 5411 Second Ave.
During this free one-day event, families can get:
— Health screenings (cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI, etc.)
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
— COVID-19 vaccines
— Routine immunizations
— Wellness resources
— An opportunity to talk with pharmacists
For more information, visit walmart.com/wellnessday or call 308-234-8448.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.