Get free produce Friday in Elm Creek

ELM CREEK — The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will hold a free mobile produce pantry Friday at the Elm Creek Fire Hall at 535 W. Boyd Ave.

Free food and produce will be available, no questions asked, to people with appointments.

To make an appointment, call Leslie at 308-627-3945. She will schedule a pick-up time. Recipients will simply drive up. Volunteers will load their cars with food.

The nonprofit holds food pantries every other Friday in rotating locations throughout Buffalo County. For more information, call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153.