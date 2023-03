KEARNEY – The Community Action Food Bank Mobile Produce Pantry has been relocated to the Food Bank at 114 E. 11th St. this week.

Free fruit, vegetables, potatoes and nonperishable food will be available to the public, no questions asked, but appointments are required.

The pantry will fill 120 appointments beginning at 8:30 a.m. To reserve a spot, call Leslie at 308-627-3945 and leave a message.

Volunteers will bring filled bags out to cars to guarantee noncontact delivery.