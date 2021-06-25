Get COVID-19 vaccinated, medical experts urge, delta variant on its way

Vaccinations are essential, the pair said.

“Any kind of variant is more serious for people who are not vaccinated. For those who have been vaccinated, there’s a small possibility they may get an infection, but it will be a milder version. The best advice is to get vaccinated,” Vivekanandan said,

Quimby said others ask why they need to get vaccinated while still wearing masks. “The point of a vaccine is not to stop wearing masks, but to prevent you from getting sick and ending up in the hospital,” he said.

Vivekanandan said vaccines also help protect people with cancer and other serious illnesses, including high-risk people for whom COVID-19 poses a potentially deadly health risk.

Both doctors said that while there is no longer a high demand for vaccines, “we need to continue education and get people vaccinated.” Quimby added. “This is another reason to make sure you’re vaccinated. If you have symptoms, isolate yourself. Even if you don’t have COVID, you don’t want to pass things along.”

Currently, clinical trials are ongoing with COVID booster shots, including how effective they are against variants. The doctors said more information will be released in upcoming months.