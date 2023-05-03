KEARNEY — To help catch skin cancer early, when it’s most treatable, CHI Health Good Samaritan is providing a free screening 3-5 p.m. May 18 at the hospital’s Cancer Center at 104 W. 33rd St.

Health care providers will inspect skin for signs of cancer. The exam is not private, and only exposed skin will be checked. This event is a rapid screening and should not replace or be a substitute for yearly examinations.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., affecting one in five people, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Registration is not required. For more information, call 308-398-8912.