General public may be able to get vaccine starting in May, Two Rivers director says

KEARNEY — It could be early summer before the general public is vaccinated against COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Comparing the vaccine to a garden hose, Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said, “Right now, it’s just dribbling out, but we expect this to increase with additional allocations.”
That comment came in Two Rivers’ second of weekly Zoom calls with public officials and the media on Wednesday.
He said vaccines will be more widely and locally available in a few months.
Vaccinations began last month for health care workers and those in nursing homes and senior facilities. Second doses are being given this week.
According to Two Rivers’ tentative schedule, vaccines will begin in mid-January for people ages 75 and older, first responders, food and agriculture workers, educators and those in manufacturing.
On March 1, vaccines will be available to people aged 65-74 and people with high-risk medical conditions. In May, it will be distributed to all others.
“We’re looking at early summer for general population vaccinations. The way it’s dribbling out, it’s a slow process, unfortunately, but we are following the state tiers set by the governor,” Eschliman said. He emphasized that the schedule is a tentative one and could change.
He said every state sets its own guidelines. In Arizona, for example, people over the age of 65 are getting vaccinated ahead of health care workers.
Current distribution
Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said the seven-county Two Rivers district, with a population of 98,000, received just under 4,000 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna last month and administered 2,000 of them beginning Dec. 15.
People who received the Pfizer vaccine are getting the second shot this week, 21 days after receiving the first one. The Moderna vaccine requires 28 days between doses.
The shots have gone to health care workers, and residents and staffs of nursing homes and senior residential facilities, along with a few others not on the priority list. Once a vial of vaccine is opened, Eschliman said, it must be used within six hours, “so rather than let it sit, we get it into the arms of people even if they’re not on the priority list.”
Mulligan said all health care workers who wanted the vaccine in this area have received it, but only 30 percent of health care workers in Omaha and Lincoln did because of an insufficient supply, “and that is a concern.” Eschliman said, “We may see a shifting of allocations to cover more metropolitan areas.”
Following the rules
So far, 0.057 percent of Nebraskans have been vaccinated. Statewide, 104,504 vaccines have been distributed. As of Wednesday morning, 38,845 people in Nebraska had received their first dose. Second doses now are being given.
Allocations for each state’s vaccination supply have been recommended by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Mulligan said.
She said vaccines are being provided at no charge to long-term care facilities. Specific allocations will be given to CVS and Walgreens that then will independently administer the vaccine at their facilities.
“There is no middleman required. Drug stores are being given the vaccine and will be told to use it as fast as they can,” Mulligan said.
New COVID strains
Eschliman said the vaccine is believed to be effective against the two new strains of COVID-19 emerging in Great Britain and South Africa.
“It’s not that unusual to have genetic variations, and from the information we’re reading, it appears it may get more contagious. But it doesn’t appear that these may increase mortality or symptomatic issues,” he added.
Mulligan said Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa have a combined total of 1 million cases and 14,600 deaths. Deaths have crept up to 1.31 percent of those infected, “a bigger jump than we’ve seen lately,” she said.
While cases of COVID-19 have dropped here in the past four weeks, more younger people are being infected, Eschliman said.
Two Rivers, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, has had 100 deaths since record-keeping began March 20.
Eschliman said fewer people have been tested for COVID in recent weeks. In late November, TestNebraska did 2,000 free tests each week, but last week, that number was just 700.
He said hospitalizations for COVID are falling. Statewide, there were 515 hospitalized COVID patients as of Tuesday, far below numbers in the 900s seen in November.
Eschliman added that he’s “holding his breath” to see whether cases continue to decline here despite an anticipated bump after the Christmas holidays.
“I’m optimistic that we will continue to trend downward,” he said.