General public may be able to get vaccine starting in May, Two Rivers director says

He said every state sets its own guidelines. In Arizona, for example, people over the age of 65 are getting vaccinated ahead of health care workers.

Current distribution

Katherine Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said the seven-county Two Rivers district, with a population of 98,000, received just under 4,000 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna last month and administered 2,000 of them beginning Dec. 15.

People who received the Pfizer vaccine are getting the second shot this week, 21 days after receiving the first one. The Moderna vaccine requires 28 days between doses.

The shots have gone to health care workers, and residents and staffs of nursing homes and senior residential facilities, along with a few others not on the priority list. Once a vial of vaccine is opened, Eschliman said, it must be used within six hours, “so rather than let it sit, we get it into the arms of people even if they’re not on the priority list.”

Mulligan said all health care workers who wanted the vaccine in this area have received it, but only 30 percent of health care workers in Omaha and Lincoln did because of an insufficient supply, “and that is a concern.” Eschliman said, “We may see a shifting of allocations to cover more metropolitan areas.”