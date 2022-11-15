Gateway Farm Expo speakers scheduled for 2022

Wednesday, Nov. 16

9:30 a.m. Innovative Foliar Fertilizer

Presented by: Steve Olson, Nebraska territory sales manager, Spraytec Fertilizer

After growing up in southern Minnesota and graduating college from North Dakota State University, Olson has worked in agriculture for nearly 30 years. His jobs have included wholesale fertilizer sales and chemical applicator. He and his family have lived in Nebraska for 20 years working for various employers as a retail agronomist and now as a territory sales manager for Spraytec Fertilizers. His desire to help farmers keeps him eager to learn. He now devotes his energy to learning about the use of foliar fertilizers and how water quality can affect weed control.

10:30 a.m. Precision Zones for Managing In-Field Variability

Presented by: Mark Morten, western territory leader, Servi Tech

Managing in-field variability using zones created from imagery showing production variability within a crop field. The use of multiple years of images combined to create an “Average Variability” map is sound method for identifying production variability within a field. Publicly available, high quality satellite imagery has opened up new doors for this service making it more affordable and reliable than ever before.

2 p.m.

Keynote speaker: Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel: Fuels from the Farm

Keynote speaker sponsored by: Aurora Cooperative

Presented by: Dr. Hoon Ge

Hoon Ge, founder and president of MEG Corp, is a chemical engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the petroleum and renewable fuel industries, including refining, additive formulation and alternative fuels. MEG Corp provides technical expertise to fuel distributors, fleet managers, end users and mechanics through education and technical support.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel add value to each bushel of soybeans grown in Nebraska. Learn about these fuels, their benefits to farmers, farming operations and their growing markets throughout the U.S. The workshop will also cover important topics for the successful operation of diesel equipment, from planting through harvest. Topics include:

Changes to diesel fuel

Best practices for preventing fuel problems

Diesel and cold weather

Biodiesel

Renewable diesel

Biodiesel rebate

Thursday, Nov. 17

9:30 a.m. How to Leverage Soil Microbes in your Operation

Presented by: Lance Gunderson, M.S., founder and owner of Regen Ag Lab

Lance Gunderson founded Regen Ag Lab in 2019 after spending 17 years leading the soil health testing division as the director of soil health and new test development at another lab. Regen Ag Lab offers Haney and PLFA tests, as well as soil enzymes, water stable aggregates, water holding capacity, TOC, along with more conventional soil, plant tissue and water analyses. Gunderson is a renowned expert on the Haney Test and PLFA test (fungal and bacterial test). His experience at reviewing over 100,000 soil health samples gives him unique insight into how soil health results relate to management in regenerative agriculture systems. In 2018, Gunderson also founded Soil Health Innovations, which offers the SR-1 instrument for measuring soil respiration and consulting services surrounding the Haney Test developed by Dr. Rick Haney.

10:30 a.m. Cover Crop Research within the Lower Loup NRD

Presented by: Jason Moudry, water programs specialist

Jason Moudry has worked in the NRD system for over 20 years with experience in the panhandle of Nebraska and now continuing his career working for the Lower Loup NRD headquartered in Ord. Moudry received his bachelor of science in natural resources from Chadron State College. The Lower Loup NRD is located centrally in the state and encompasses all or part of 16 counties. With a land area of over 5,000,000 acres, the Lower Loup is one of the most diverse NRDs with range land as well as many acres of irrigated crops. Moudry is a water programs specialist for the NRD and has worked on many different water quality and quantity projects.

2 p.m.

Ag-Q Connect: Connection to Agronomists without Long-Term commitments

Presented by: Jarod DeTurk, CEO, and Kaylinda DeTurk, CMO

Do you need an agronomist on your acres but NOT all of the time? Check out what Ag-Q Connect has to offer. It is a new way to get local, unbiased, independent agronomists on your fields without having to have a yearlong contract. The company connects your crop concerns with agronomists to get your issues corrected with their extensive knowledge. Ag-Q Connect had a very successful 2022 season helping connect crop questions to educated and experienced answers.

About the speakers:

Jarod, CEO of Ag-Q Connect and independent agronomist at DeTurk Agronomics, is the brains behind Ag-Q. He saw the hole in the agronomy market where people wanted an agronomist to answer questions but didn’t want them on their fields all year long, so Ag-Q Connect was born. It’s a new take on agronomy.

Kaylinda, CMO and marketing expert, does all of the behind-the-scenes work and networking.