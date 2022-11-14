Gateway Farm Expo scholarship recipients announced for 2022

Addison Luther, Overton High School. Attending Oklahoma State University to study ag communications or food science.
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.
Calvin Johnson, Axtell High School. Attending Western Nebraska Community College to study agribusiness.
Lauren Hickey, Elwood High School. Attending University of Nebraska at Kearney to study pre-veterinary medicine.
Mattison Beattie, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.
McKealy Mickelson, Amherst High School. Attending Eastern Wyoming College to study equine science.
Megan Amos, Stapleton High School. Attending University of Wyoming to study agriculture communications.
Nathaniel Jones, Heartland Lutheran High School. Attending Chadron State College to study agribusiness.
Noah Summers, Shelton High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science and grasslands systems.
Samuel Loy, Ansley High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.