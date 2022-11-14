 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Farm Expo scholarship recipients announced for 2022

Gateway Farm Expo logo

Gateway’s 49th continuous year, showcasing the latest products services and technologies available in agriculture. The show was originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow, adding an additional exhibit building in 2014 and bringing booths back to the concourse in 2016. The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces – all filled with agricultural exhibitors. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.
Addison Luther

Addison Luther

Addison Luther, Overton High School. Attending Oklahoma State University to study ag communications or food science.

Brekyn Papineau

Brekyn Papineau

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.

Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson, Axtell High School. Attending Western Nebraska Community College to study agribusiness.

Lauren Hickey

Lauren Hickey

Lauren Hickey, Elwood High School. Attending University of Nebraska at Kearney to study pre-veterinary medicine.

Mattison Beattie

Mattison Beattie

Mattison Beattie, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.

McKealy Mickelson

McKealy Mickelson

McKealy Mickelson, Amherst High School. Attending Eastern Wyoming College to study equine science.

Megan Amos

Megan Amos

Megan Amos, Stapleton High School. Attending University of Wyoming to study agriculture communications.

Nathaniel Jones

Nathaniel Jones

Nathaniel Jones, Heartland Lutheran High School. Attending Chadron State College to study agribusiness.

Noah Summers

Noah Summers

Noah Summers, Shelton High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science and grasslands systems.

Samuel Loy

Samuel Loy

Samuel Loy, Ansley High School. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study animal science.

