Gateway Farm Expo leadership and board of directors for 2022

Gateway’s 49th continuous year, showcasing the latest products services and technologies available in agriculture. The show was originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow, adding an additional exhibit building in 2014 and bringing booths back to the concourse in 2016. The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces – all filled with agricultural exhibitors. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.
Samantha Smith, show coordinator
Samantha Smith, show coordinator
Steve Linden, president, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney
Steve Linden, president, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney
Jeff Burr, vice president, Farm Credit Services of America
Jeff Burr, vice president, Farm Credit Services of America
Mike Peck, secretary/treasurer, Heartland Bank
Mike Peck, secretary/treasurer, Heartland Bank
Kaitlin Kreutzer, 2022 show chair, Custer Federal Bank
Kaitlin Kreutzer, 2022 show chair, Custer Federal Bank
Corey McIntosh, co-chair, Nebraska Public Power District
Corey McIntosh, co-chair, Nebraska Public Power District
Tim Shada, co-chair, Benefits Advisor for Marcotte
Tim Shada, co-chair, Benefits Advisor for Marcotte
Alan Kegley, Custer Federal State Bank
Alan Kegley, Custer Federal State Bank
Cody Dvorak, Rural Route Printing
Cody Dvorak, Rural Route Printing
James Friesen, Town & Country Bank
James Friesen, Town & Country Bank
Randy Jackson, Pinnacle Bank
Randy Jackson, Pinnacle Bank
Sara Rector, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney
Sara Rector, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney
Tasha Aschwege, Expression Wear
Tasha Aschwege, Expression Wear
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.