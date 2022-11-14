 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Farm Expo leadership and board of directors for 2022

Gateway Farm Expo logo

Gateway’s 49th continuous year, showcasing the latest products services and technologies available in agriculture. The show was originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow, adding an additional exhibit building in 2014 and bringing booths back to the concourse in 2016. The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces – all filled with agricultural exhibitors. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.
Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith, show coordinator

Steve Linden

Steve Linden, president, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney

Jeff Burr

Jeff Burr, vice president, Farm Credit Services of America

Mike Peck

Mike Peck, secretary/treasurer, Heartland Bank

Kaitlin Kreutzer

Kaitlin Kreutzer, 2022 show chair, Custer Federal Bank

Corey McIntosh

Corey McIntosh, co-chair, Nebraska Public Power District

Tim Shada

Tim Shada, co-chair, Benefits Advisor for Marcotte

Alan Kegley

Alan Kegley, Custer Federal State Bank

Cody Dvorak

Cody Dvorak, Rural Route Printing

James Friesen

James Friesen, Town & Country Bank

Randy Jackson

Randy Jackson, Pinnacle Bank

Sara Rector

Sara Rector, Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty of Kearney

Tasha Aschwege

Tasha Aschwege, Expression Wear

