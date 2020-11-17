Gateway Farm Expo kicks off Wednesday, with COVID precautions

KEARNEY — The 2020 Gateway Farm Expo will proceed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney with free admission, parking and drawings. And, of course, a focus on COVID-19 precautions.

Show Chairman Jeff Burr said in a press release that the decision to have the 2020 show follows careful consideration by the board of directors in light of recent trends in COVID-19 and changes to the Two Rivers Public Health Department Risk Dial and state directed health measures.

Given the large capacity of the show venues — Exposition Center, Ag Pavilion, Exhibit Building and grounds — there is the ability to stay within the 25% capacity requirement.

Also, the show is laid out to allow exhibitors and attendees to maintain 6 feet of social distance.

Not on the program this year are speaker presentations or the free noon lunches, events that would not meet those social distancing requirements.

These restrictions add to a number of other measures that are part of the event approval received from the Two Rivers Public Health Department.