Gateway Farm Expo kicks off Wednesday, with COVID precautions

KEARNEY — The 2020 Gateway Farm Expo will proceed 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney with free admission, parking and drawings. And, of course, a focus on COVID-19 precautions.
Show Chairman Jeff Burr said in a press release that the decision to have the 2020 show follows careful consideration by the board of directors in light of recent trends in COVID-19 and changes to the Two Rivers Public Health Department Risk Dial and state directed health measures.
Given the large capacity of the show venues — Exposition Center, Ag Pavilion, Exhibit Building and grounds — there is the ability to stay within the 25% capacity requirement.
Also, the show is laid out to allow exhibitors and attendees to maintain 6 feet of social distance.
Not on the program this year are speaker presentations or the free noon lunches, events that would not meet those social distancing requirements.
These restrictions add to a number of other measures that are part of the event approval received from the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
“The commitment of the Gateway volunteers to operate the show in a safe and responsible manner goes well beyond just meeting regulatory requirements,” Burr said. “ ... These concerns are balanced by the needs of the essential industry we serve, agriculture, to continue producing food, fiber and energy.”
The Two Rivers’ permit requires, and the show staff strongly supports, mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitation.
Masks will be provided at the doors for attendees who don’t have them. There will be four sanitation stations and hand sanitizer throughout the show with people assigned to constantly sanitize doorknobs, restrooms and surfaces in other high-traffic areas.
So please:
- Consider these acts of appreciation for the opportunity to have a show at all.
- Do your part to protect yourself, family, friends, neighbors, customers and business associates.
- Do your part to protect your good reputation and that of the local community and ag industry.
- Don’t be the person who puts others at risk.
- Show the world that the show can be done safely and responsibly.
