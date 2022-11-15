Gateway Farm Expo exhibitors set for 2022

1st Sales and Services — 415
4AgTech — 268
A1 Mist Sprayers — 244, 245
Adam Marshall Auctioneers and Land Brokers LLC — 347
Advanced Satellites — 261
Aero Industries — 344
Ag Dryer Services Inc., Bulk Seed Buggy — 284
Ag Spray Equipment — 50, 51
Ag Synergy — 234
Ag Venture High Plains — 374
Ag West Feeds Inc. — 267
AgFocus — 367, 368
Ag-Q Connect — 23
Agri Affiliates — 230
AgriGold Hybrids — 338
AgVenture Heartland — 349
AgWest Land Brokers — 203
Alms Ag Solutions — Nutriplant — 305
Anderson Bros. — 221, 222
Astro Buildings — 350
Aurora Cooperative/Prairie Valley Seed — 206, 207
Bayer Western Production — 343
BigIron Auction Company — 208, 209
Bio-Ag Solutions — 200
Black Hills Energy — 233, 316
Blue River Sales and Service LLC — 215
Bowman Agronomics Inc. — 253
Brothers Equipment Inc. — 73, 74
Buffalo County Extension-UNL — 33
Buffalo County Farm Bureau — 375
Buffalo Outdoor Power — 66
Buffalo-Sherman County Farm Service Agency — 612
Butler Ag Equipment — 273, 288, 293
Central Hydraulic Systems — 302
Central Nebraska Bobcat — 82
Central Nebraska Equipment — 236, 237
Central Platte NRD — 12
Central Valley Irrigation — 259, 260
Champion Seed — 356
Changing Times — 238
CHS — 331, 332
Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty — 329
Conklin AgroVantage System — 294
CPI — 336, 337
Critel Buildings — 214
Crossroads Welding — 22
Custer Federal — 326
Cutting Edge Seed and Chemical — 263
Dawson Public Power District — 201
DeBoer Outdoor Power (Kurtzer’s Walker Mowers) — 359
Delux Mfg. Co. — 290
Dick’s Motor Company Inc. — 83
Direct Pivot Parts — 342
DNR Development LLC — 264
Downey Drilling Inc. — 345, 346
DXP — 301
Eco-Drip Irrigation — 218
Edison Lighting Supply — 308
Egbers Flighting Co. Inc. — 324, 501
Ekotuning Nebraska — 210, 211
Fairbank Equipment — 57
Farm Credit Services of America — 328
Farmers National Company — 27
Fellowship of Christian Farmers — 601
First National Bank of Omaha — 315
Flagpole Solution — 16
Flatwater Sales — 333, 334
FuturesOne — 360
Gavilon Grain — 307
Gingerich Structures — 239
GMCO Growth Technologies — 341
Grone’s Outdoor Power & Hydro Cleaning Systems — 369, 370
GT Metal — 8
GTA Insurance Group — 6
GVW Trailer Sales — 411, 412, 413
Heartland Ag Systems — 204
Heartland Bank — 366
Heartland Farm Partners — 348
Hefty Seed Company — 311
Helena Agri-Enterprises — 219
Heritage Homes — 306
Herrs Machine Hydrostatics Inc. — 636
Hi Tech Inc. — 232
High Plains Journal — 319
Hitch Pin Logistics LLC — 205
Holdrege Well Service — 224
Holmes Supply Co. — 72
Horsepower Drainage Solutions LLC — 639
Hotsy Equipment — 351, 352
Husker Irrigation LLC — 303
Innovative Irrigation Service — 318
Insulights.com — 229
Interstate Welding — 635
Jacobsen Seed — 371
JBI Enterprises LLC — 300
John Pitzer Sales — 280
J-Tech Construction and Solar — 647
Kearney Equipment — 272, 289, 292
Kit Held Seed & Chemical — 227
Klein Sales & Service — 81, 509
Klute Truck Equipment — 75, 76
KRVN Radio — 365
Kugler Company — 249
LandMark Implement Inc. — 276, 285, 296
Larson Metal Inc. — 297
Lichty Auto City — 61, 71
Liquitube Total Tire Maintenance — 223
Longshot Enterprises — 615
Longnecker Fertilizers — 226
M&N Millwright — 361, 362
Magnation Water Technologies — 250
Maline Seed & Fence — 64, 65, 507
Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers — 323
Martin Till — 630, 631, 632
Masters True Value — 271
Matheson — 269
Maximum H2O — 248
MC Planters — 78, 79, 80
Merritt Trailers — 416, 417, 418, 419
Mid-Nebraska Chemicals Inc. — 312
Mid-States Irrigation & Repair — 39
Midway Chevrolet — 410
Midwest Land Group — 609
Midwest Messenger — 330
Miller Repair LLC — 659
Minnesota Pneumatic Products — 407
Moly Manufacturing — 258
Morton Buildings — 247
Nebraska AgrAbility — 605
Nebraska Harvest Center — 653, 654
Nebraska Truck Center — 77
Nebraska Weed Control Association — 21
Nebraskaland Aviation — 281
NebraskaLand National Bank — 220
NMC — 355
North Central Air — 68, 69
NutraDrip Irrigation Systems — 235
Nutrien Ag Solutions — 254, 255
Ostermeyer Equipment Inc. — 283, 298, 503, 504
Otters Inc — 262
Peerless Well Drilling — 242
Phillips Insurance — 11
Pinnacle Bank — 217
Pioneer — 18
Pivot Bio — 604
Platte Valley Communications — 372, 373
POWERFarmer.com — 357
Precision Agronomy/Crop X — 225
Precision Planting — 320, 321, 322
Pride on the Farm — 3
Pritchard Ag LLC/Gro-Rite Crop Resources — 617, 618
Pro Ag Seed and Sales — 243
Purple Wave Auction — 317
Putnam Disc Blades Inc. — 17
Quality Craft Tools — 67
RE/MAX Home, Farm & Ranch — 32
Real-Tuff Inc. — 502, 640, 641, 642, 643
Regen Ag Lab — 228
Reliable Pest Control Services Inc. — 265
Ringsted Welding — 35, 36
Risk and Insurance Solutions — 363
RSE Fabrication — 403
Rudy’s Tires — 4, 5
Sapp Bros — 327
Sargent Irrigation Co. — 274, 287
Schaffert Mfg. Co. Inc. — 277
Schlagel Manufacturing — 376, 377
Select Sprayers LLC — 282, 299
ServiTech Inc. — 257
Shoup Mfg. Co. — 240, 241
Shurwrap — 2
Simpson Farm Enterprises — 657
Smart Yield Risk Management — 26
Split Ear Ranch — 402
Spraytec Fertilizers — 278
Stor-Loc — 216, 216.5
Stryker Tractor Service — 231
Sunco Farm Equipment — 212, 213
Superior Grain Equipment — 256
SureFire Ag — 279
Sweet Enterprises — 400, 401, 408, 409
Swihart’s LLC — 406
The Dent Popper — 291
The Flashlight People — 649
The Scoular Company — 246
Thrasher — 251, 252
Thunder Creek Equipment — 58, 59
Tillotson Enterprises Inc. — 339, 340
Timpte Inc. — 202
Titan Machinery — 275, 286, 295
Town & Country Bank — 270
Trackfarmer.com — 358
Tredas — 353, 354
Union Bank & Trust Co. — 266
United Farm & Ranch Management — 364
UNK Healthy Hearing Healthy Aging Project — 614
Wagner’s Irrigation — 62, 63
Ward Laboratories Inc. — 325
Western Irrigation — 304
Wilson Trailer Co. — 656, 663
Winkel Mfg Co. — 48
Zimmerman Manufacturing — 658
Beck’s Hybrid — 313, 314
Agro EcoPower — 9, 10
CHI Good Samaritan Hospital — 634
WNAX — 638
Full Circle Irrigation — 335
Revolution Ag — 310
Soiltech Wireless — 309
P & D Truck & Trailer Sales — 405, 414
Hayden Outdoors Real Estate — 205
ICE Cattle — 611
Gavel Roads Online Auctions — 38
Rob-See-Co — 28