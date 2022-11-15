 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Farm Expo exhibitors set for 2022

Gateway’s 49th continuous year, showcasing the latest products services and technologies available in agriculture. The show was originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow, adding an additional exhibit building in 2014 and bringing booths back to the concourse in 2016. The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces – all filled with agricultural exhibitors. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.
53rd Gateway Farm Expo Buffalo County Fairgrounds

1st Sales and Services — 415

4AgTech — 268

A1 Mist Sprayers — 244, 245

Adam Marshall Auctioneers and Land Brokers LLC — 347

Advanced Satellites — 261

Aero Industries — 344

Ag Dryer Services Inc., Bulk Seed Buggy — 284

Ag Spray Equipment — 50, 51

Ag Synergy — 234

Ag Venture High Plains — 374

Ag West Feeds Inc. — 267

AgFocus — 367, 368

Ag-Q Connect — 23

Agri Affiliates — 230

AgriGold Hybrids — 338

AgVenture Heartland — 349

AgWest Land Brokers — 203

Alms Ag Solutions — Nutriplant — 305

Anderson Bros. — 221, 222

Astro Buildings — 350

Aurora Cooperative/Prairie Valley Seed — 206, 207

Gateway Farm Expo 2018

The Gateway Farm Expo is the longest-running farm show in Nebraska. This year’s 53rd annual farm show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16-17 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Bayer Western Production — 343

BigIron Auction Company — 208, 209

Bio-Ag Solutions — 200

Black Hills Energy — 233, 316

Blue River Sales and Service LLC — 215

Bowman Agronomics Inc. — 253

Brothers Equipment Inc. — 73, 74

Buffalo County Extension-UNL — 33

Buffalo County Farm Bureau — 375

Buffalo Outdoor Power — 66

Buffalo-Sherman County Farm Service Agency — 612

Butler Ag Equipment — 273, 288, 293

Central Hydraulic Systems — 302

Central Nebraska Bobcat — 82

Central Nebraska Equipment — 236, 237

Central Platte NRD — 12

Central Valley Irrigation — 259, 260

Champion Seed — 356

Changing Times — 238

CHS — 331, 332

Coldwell Banker Town & Country Realty — 329

Conklin AgroVantage System — 294

CPI — 336, 337

Critel Buildings — 214

Crossroads Welding — 22

Custer Federal — 326

Cutting Edge Seed and Chemical — 263

Dawson Public Power District — 201

DeBoer Outdoor Power (Kurtzer’s Walker Mowers) — 359

Delux Mfg. Co. — 290

Dick’s Motor Company Inc. — 83

Direct Pivot Parts — 342

DNR Development LLC — 264

Downey Drilling Inc. — 345, 346

DXP — 301

Eco-Drip Irrigation — 218

Edison Lighting Supply — 308

Egbers Flighting Co. Inc. — 324, 501

Ekotuning Nebraska — 210, 211

Fairbank Equipment — 57

Farm Credit Services of America — 328

Farmers National Company — 27

Fellowship of Christian Farmers — 601

First National Bank of Omaha — 315

Flagpole Solution — 16

Flatwater Sales — 333, 334

FuturesOne — 360

Gavilon Grain — 307

Gingerich Structures — 239

GMCO Growth Technologies — 341

Grone’s Outdoor Power & Hydro Cleaning Systems — 369, 370

GT Metal — 8

GTA Insurance Group — 6

GVW Trailer Sales — 411, 412, 413

Heartland Ag Systems — 204

Heartland Bank — 366

Heartland Farm Partners — 348

Hefty Seed Company — 311

Helena Agri-Enterprises — 219

Heritage Homes — 306

Herrs Machine Hydrostatics Inc. — 636

Hi Tech Inc. — 232

High Plains Journal — 319

Hitch Pin Logistics LLC — 205

Holdrege Well Service — 224

Holmes Supply Co. — 72

Horsepower Drainage Solutions LLC — 639

Hotsy Equipment — 351, 352

Husker Irrigation LLC — 303

Innovative Irrigation Service — 318

Insulights.com — 229

Interstate Welding — 635

Jacobsen Seed — 371

JBI Enterprises LLC — 300

John Pitzer Sales — 280

J-Tech Construction and Solar — 647

Kearney Equipment — 272, 289, 292

Kit Held Seed & Chemical — 227

Klein Sales & Service — 81, 509

Klute Truck Equipment — 75, 76

KRVN Radio — 365

Kugler Company — 249

LandMark Implement Inc. — 276, 285, 296

Larson Metal Inc. — 297

Lichty Auto City — 61, 71

Liquitube Total Tire Maintenance — 223

Longshot Enterprises — 615

Longnecker Fertilizers — 226

M&N Millwright — 361, 362

Magnation Water Technologies — 250

Maline Seed & Fence — 64, 65, 507

Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers — 323

Martin Till — 630, 631, 632

Masters True Value — 271

Matheson — 269

Maximum H2O — 248

MC Planters — 78, 79, 80

Merritt Trailers — 416, 417, 418, 419

Mid-Nebraska Chemicals Inc. — 312

Mid-States Irrigation & Repair — 39

Midway Chevrolet — 410

Midwest Land Group — 609

Midwest Messenger — 330

Miller Repair LLC — 659

Minnesota Pneumatic Products — 407

Moly Manufacturing — 258

Morton Buildings — 247

Nebraska AgrAbility — 605

Nebraska Harvest Center — 653, 654

Nebraska Truck Center — 77

Nebraska Weed Control Association — 21

Nebraskaland Aviation — 281

NebraskaLand National Bank — 220

NMC — 355

North Central Air — 68, 69

NutraDrip Irrigation Systems — 235

Nutrien Ag Solutions — 254, 255

Ostermeyer Equipment Inc. — 283, 298, 503, 504

Otters Inc — 262

Peerless Well Drilling — 242

Phillips Insurance — 11

Pinnacle Bank — 217

Pioneer — 18

Pivot Bio — 604

Platte Valley Communications — 372, 373

POWERFarmer.com — 357

Precision Agronomy/Crop X — 225

Precision Planting — 320, 321, 322

Pride on the Farm — 3

Pritchard Ag LLC/Gro-Rite Crop Resources — 617, 618

Pro Ag Seed and Sales — 243

Purple Wave Auction — 317

Putnam Disc Blades Inc. — 17

Quality Craft Tools — 67

RE/MAX Home, Farm & Ranch — 32

Real-Tuff Inc. — 502, 640, 641, 642, 643

Regen Ag Lab — 228

Reliable Pest Control Services Inc. — 265

Ringsted Welding — 35, 36

Risk and Insurance Solutions — 363

RSE Fabrication — 403

Rudy’s Tires — 4, 5

Sapp Bros — 327

Sargent Irrigation Co. — 274, 287

Schaffert Mfg. Co. Inc. — 277

Schlagel Manufacturing — 376, 377

Select Sprayers LLC — 282, 299

ServiTech Inc. — 257

Shoup Mfg. Co. — 240, 241

Shurwrap — 2

Simpson Farm Enterprises — 657

Smart Yield Risk Management — 26

Split Ear Ranch — 402

Spraytec Fertilizers — 278

Stor-Loc — 216, 216.5

Stryker Tractor Service — 231

Sunco Farm Equipment — 212, 213

Superior Grain Equipment — 256

SureFire Ag — 279

Sweet Enterprises — 400, 401, 408, 409

Swihart’s LLC — 406

The Dent Popper — 291

The Flashlight People — 649

The Scoular Company — 246

Thrasher — 251, 252

Thunder Creek Equipment — 58, 59

Tillotson Enterprises Inc. — 339, 340

Timpte Inc. — 202

Titan Machinery — 275, 286, 295

Town & Country Bank — 270

Trackfarmer.com — 358

Tredas — 353, 354

Union Bank & Trust Co. — 266

United Farm & Ranch Management — 364

UNK Healthy Hearing Healthy Aging Project — 614

Wagner’s Irrigation — 62, 63

Ward Laboratories Inc. — 325

Western Irrigation — 304

Wilson Trailer Co. — 656, 663

Winkel Mfg Co. — 48

Zimmerman Manufacturing — 658

Beck’s Hybrid — 313, 314

Agro EcoPower — 9, 10

CHI Good Samaritan Hospital — 634

WNAX — 638

Full Circle Irrigation — 335

Revolution Ag — 310

Soiltech Wireless — 309

P & D Truck & Trailer Sales — 405, 414

Hayden Outdoors Real Estate — 205

ICE Cattle — 611

Gavel Roads Online Auctions — 38

Rob-See-Co — 28

