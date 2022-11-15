Gateway Farm Expo: Connect, learn at longest-running farm show in Nebraska

The Gateway Farm Expo is the longest-running farm show in Nebraska. This year’s 53rd annual farm show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Agriculture is essential, and Gateway is part of an industry that overcomes challenges and continues with the business of providing food, fiber and energy to the world.

The show will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2022 show will present participants with the opportunity to meet thousands of agricultural producers and professionals, and the atmosphere is always positive and energetic. This not-for-profit show and its volunteers work hard each year to provide an educational and entertaining show free to the public.

Gateway’s 53rd continuous year will showcase the latest products, services and technologies available in agriculture.

“There’s the newest ag technology for farmers and ranchers to come out and see,” said Kaitlin Kreutzer, show chair. “It’s typically a buying show which is good for exhibitors.”

The show originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses, both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow; it added an additional exhibit building in 2014 and brought booths back to the concourse in 2016.

The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces — all filled with agricultural exhibitors. Many booths offer “cash and carry” items that are just right for attendees to take home that day or view the large-scale products and services available for an investment in your future. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.

“It’s just a great time to get everybody together, and they can see what is new out there and plan for the next year,” Kreutzer said.

Administered by the nonprofit Kearney Farm Expo Inc., Gateway finds itself aligned with a group of individuals and leaders who understand the value of agriculture and who proudly work toward enhancing the Gateway Farm Expo experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Gateway Farm Expo prides itself on promoting agricultural education in communities across Nebraska. Students involved in 4-H, agribusiness clubs, FFA and collegiate education in agriculture benefit from Gateway scholarships and donations.

The free barbecue offered each day at lunch has become a time-honored tradition that everyone enjoys. The lunch is made possible by the many volunteers who prepare it and the local businesses who sponsor and serve it.