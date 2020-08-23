Gasoline is a price-sensitive product, Nebraska Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association official says

KEARNEY — The man in charge at the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association says he pays a lot of attention to legislative and legal issues to protect the business interests of his members.
He also understands the competitive nature of their business and that most are operating on thin margins when it comes to setting gasoline prices.
“One of the most price sensitive products is gasoline,” said Tim Keigher, who has many responsibilities as executive director of the state’s Petroleum Marketers Association. Among his duties is lobbying Nebraska lawmakers on issues, such as gasoline taxes.
Although Keigher focuses on issues other than fuel prices, he said as a gasoline consumer he understands why motorists have a keen interest in how much they pay at the pump.
Gasoline is a necessity.
People buy it to get to work, to drive children to school or to power machinery, so the less consumers pay, the more they might have to spend on other things.
“Everybody lives on a budget. You only have so much money to spend,” Keigher said.
He said consumers are price sensitive about gasoline, so convenience store and gas station operators also must be tuned in to what their competitors charge. It’s normal for operators to check competitors’ prices, although they may have little room to keep their prices at competitive levels.
He said fuel prices can be of such an extreme interest among consumers that they might believe prices are artificially high. Keigher said he has heard, for example, that gasoline prices are higher in certain areas of Lincoln. He said he was unaware about consumer speculation that Kearney gas prices seem to be higher than other south-central Nebraska communities.
Federal antitrust laws ban price fixing because it fosters unfair competition and imposes higher prices on consumers. Price fixing is illegal and occurs when competitors agree to set a minimum or maximum price for their products.
Keigher said larger chains have an advantage because they buy large volumes of fuel, and that keeps their wholesale costs down.
Smaller operators don’t have a volume advantage, so their margins are slimmer, Keigher said.
The Petroleum Marketers Association has 103 members who sell fuel. The association also has members who do business with gas stations and convenience stores.
“I have members with just one station, some with four or five, or as many as 40,” Keigher said.
A non-member, Casey’s General Stores, headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, operates seven convenience stores in Kearney and more than 2,200 stores in 16 states.
“Casey’s is buying tremendous volumes, and it might be directly from a refinery,” Keigher said. “With so many stores, they can go to suppliers and say, ‘What price can you give me?’”
Smaller companies don’t have the advantage of paying less at the wholesale level.
To get a feel for the margins the smaller companies are working with, consider that some stations and convenience stores don’t accept certain credit cards. That’s because paying the transaction rate of 2.5% to 4% on credit card sales “dramatically eats their profit,” Keigher said. “Some stations I know don’t take American Express because of the higher discount rate.”
In addition to the cost of buying the fuel itself, other factors that might influence how much a convenience store or station charges retail customers for fuel would be the cost of transportation.
Most of the fuel sold to consumers in the Kearney area reaches south-central Nebraska via a pipeline that’s distributed from a terminal in Doniphan. Some businesses hire common carriers to haul the fuel while others might reduce transportation expenses by operating their own fleets to deliver fuel to their stations.
Keigher said if a business has alternate revenue streams, such as propane sales that supplement gasoline sales, it also could influence the gasoline prices they set.
Other cost factors in setting the per gallon rate are debt, staffing expenses and electrical and utility expenses. Branded gasolines with additives are likely to cost more than unbranded gasoline.
Also influencing the price of gasoline is the federal and state taxes consumers pay.
The federal tax totals 18.4 cents per gallon, while the Nebraska state tax is 34.1 cents per gallon. That sum includes a UST fee of 9/10ths of a cent for underground storage tank cleanups. Nebraska’s state fuel tax is higher than any surrounding state in the Heartland.
Keigher said store operators know consumers are so tuned into fuel costs that lower prices can create new customers — just as higher prices might drive away customers.
“Sometimes retailers will sell gasoline below cost. Sometimes, they’ll sell beer like that,” he said. “Any retailer knows if they can convince the people to come in that people are creatures of habit, and you should never give them a reason to change.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.