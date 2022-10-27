 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas leak at Kearney's Ace Hardware draws big flames, attention

Ace Hardware gas leak

An estimated 680 gallons of propane were burned off, and firefighters monitored the leak to ensure the surrounding areas didn't get to explosive levels.

 KEARNEY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, COURTESY

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported Wednesday night after a gas line was ruptured at Ace Hardware, 307 W. 56th St., in Kearney.

At 6 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to Ace for a reported gas leak. When firefighters arrived, they were directed to the bulk propane storage tank where the leak was found, and staff was unable to shut it off.

Firefighters contacted Bosselman Energy, and a propane flare was used to burn off the remaining propane in the tank. According to a KVFD news release, the flare was the safest way to control a liquid propane leak because it will burn the propane and keep the gas from spreading and possibly exploding.

Ace Hardware gas leak

An estimated 680 gallons of propane were burned off, and firefighters monitored the leak to ensure the surrounding areas didn't get to explosive levels.

The fire was under control at 9:30 p.m.

One engine, one utility vehicle and 28 firefighters responded.

