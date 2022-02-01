Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

“I was basically bullied into it,” Pearson said jokingly.

There was a bit of an adjustment period for the Pearsons upon making their home a wedding venue with so many people constantly in and out of the house.

“At first you feel a little bit invaded with all these people because basically we’re opening up our home,” Pearson said. “It took me a minute or two to get used to it … but now I’ve gotten so I just love it. It’s just fun.”

Pearson does most of the outdoor work herself except when she calls in her family for larger projects.

“All of the landscaping I do because that is just my greatest therapy,” Pearson said. “I just absolutely love to be outside working in the yards.”

She keeps busy with frequent projects to make everything even better and keep the grounds looking nice.

How does she do it? She’s in love with the process.

“The way I look at it, it’s not work, it’s just that I want to be outside all the time. That’s my favorite place.”