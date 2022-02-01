Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

HOLDREGE — There’s a hidden gem in Holdrege and it’s waiting to welcome the 2022 wedding season. Polly Pearson has opened her Victorian era house to create the wedding venue Gardens on Q.
“This is my home,” Pearson said. “We run this and it’s my heart, so when people are here … they’re enjoying basically what I’ve poured my life into. It’s fun to be able to share my life’s work with people as they walk around the yards and gardens.”
When Pearson’s family relocated the 1896 home from Atlanta to Holdrege 28 years ago, they never dreamed of it one day becoming a site for weddings. Pearson has worked outside gardening and landscaping for most of her life and naturally wanted to work on the area around the house.
As time marched on, Pearson and her husband gradually restored the house and “nurtured it back” to its glory days complete with antiques from the era.
In 2017, two of the Pearsons’ sons were engaged to be married and asked to hold their weddings at the house. Soon after, more and more friends were asking to hold their weddings there and urging Pearson to transform it into an official venue.
With that, the Pearsons’ home became Gardens on Q. Pearson began with the installation of outdoor restroom facilities, an outdoor bar, dance floor, outdoor lighting and parking.
“I was basically bullied into it,” Pearson said jokingly.
There was a bit of an adjustment period for the Pearsons upon making their home a wedding venue with so many people constantly in and out of the house.
“At first you feel a little bit invaded with all these people because basically we’re opening up our home,” Pearson said. “It took me a minute or two to get used to it … but now I’ve gotten so I just love it. It’s just fun.”
Pearson does most of the outdoor work herself except when she calls in her family for larger projects.
“All of the landscaping I do because that is just my greatest therapy,” Pearson said. “I just absolutely love to be outside working in the yards.”
She keeps busy with frequent projects to make everything even better and keep the grounds looking nice.
How does she do it? She’s in love with the process.
“The way I look at it, it’s not work, it’s just that I want to be outside all the time. That’s my favorite place.”
Pearson’s love for the outdoors is evident in Gardens on Q’s ornate outdoor aesthetic featuring paths and other areas that lend themselves particularly well for wedding photos.
While the weddings take place outdoors, two of the three floors of the house are used for the bridal party to prepare for the big day. The bride has use of the main floor, while the groom prepares on the lower level.
The Pearsons still live in the house on the upper floor.
Operating a wedding venue has given the Pearsons an opportunity to play a special role in people’s lives.
“My favorite part is the unique love stories,” Pearson said. “You just get to have a little bit of a glimpse into these people’s love stories … You just develop these unique relationships with people.”
With its Victorian design, decorations and antiques, the house has an element that touches young and old alike.
“The house is very unique and has a really unique history that causes a lot of people to be kind of nostalgic and reminiscent,” Pearson said. “I’m glad to be able to share it.”
Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.
The venue already is booked solid for the 2022 season and has begun booking into 2023.