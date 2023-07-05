KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County is hosting Kearney’s first Disability Pride Day 1-7 p.m. Friday at Harmon Park at Fifth Avenue and West 29th St.

The event will feature vendors, games, grass volleyball, foam cannon, hula-hooping with the Hoop Lady, face painting, hair tinsel and an interactive art project led by Diane Sciachitano.

Food trucks will be offering Tropical Sno, Buddha’s Meat, The Rolling Snack Shack and ILC Popcorn Stand.

A Kearney Police Department vehicle and EMT ambulance will be on site.

Musician Paul Hanich will hit the stage at 4 p.m., followed by the Kyle Sayler Band at 5 p.m.

Vendors and activities will be set up outside near the Sonotorium and inside the Harmon Park Activity Center.

“The Arc of Buffalo County hopes to have something for everyone: valuable information about services for families and individuals with disabilities, engagement with first responders and plenty of fun activities,” Jordan Squiers, executive board president of The Arc of Buffalo County, said.

The event is co-sponsored by Integrated Life Choices and Healthy Blue Nebraska.

Additional sponsors include The Spectrum Center for Autism, Mosaic, Ryan Smith Counseling, Megan Smith Speech Therapy, Coca Cola, Skeeter Barnes, Kyle Sayler Band, Salon Eleven27, Culligan and Diane’s Art Studio.

Disability Pride Day is celebrated in July across the county. July was chosen to mark the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

The Arc of Buffalo County advocates for the rights and full participation of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Its events include Buddy Bowling, Fishing Club, Guys and Girls Nights Out, art classes and cooking classes.

For more information, call 308-237-4343. The Arc's offices are at 4511 Sixth Ave.