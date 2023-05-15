KEARNEY — The 2023 Children’s Mental Health Celebration will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Families CARE parking lot at 4111 Fourth Ave.

The public is invited to come for games, food, a bounce house and more. They can also learn about resources for better mental health for children.

Also, the Pony Express Motorcycle Ride Across Nebraska, “Rumbling the Road for Children’s Mental Health Awareness,” will stop by. The public is welcome to give the riders letters in support of children’s mental health.

The riders will take the letters to Lincoln, where they will hold a rally on the steps of the state Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The public is also welcome to join the ride.

The ride begins Wednesday in Scottsbluff. It will reach Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney on Thursday. On Friday, it will continue on to Grand Island, Yoek, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.

The ride will reach Omaha Saturday and move on to the steps of the state Capitol in Lincoln at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where a rally will be held.

To write a letter, visit ponyexpressride@gmail.com or call 308-991-4692 or 402-519-3362. To learn more, visit www.Facebook.com/ Pony-Express-Ride-Children’s-Mental-Health-Awareness.