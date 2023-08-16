KEARNEY – Grab your controller, select your favorite character and get ready to start an epic adventure.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney will celebrate homecoming by creating a world where pixels and people collide.

Video game lovers from every generation – Pac-Man to Pokémon, Mario Bros. to Minecraft, Donkey Kong to Call of Duty – are invited to take part in the festivities Sept. 25-30 on campus and beyond.

Fun times will follow when you “Press Play at UNK.”

“Homecoming is a weeklong celebration of school spirit and pride," Renae Zimmer, director of student engagement, said.

UNK is now accepting entries for the 2023 homecoming parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 30 in downtown Kearney.

Area businesses, nonprofits and schools can join UNK student organizations for the annual event, with awards presented to the best marching bands and most creative floats.

To reserve a spot in the parade lineup, visit unk.edu/homecoming and complete the online form by Sept. 22. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Engagement at 308-865-8523 or nsu@unk.edu.

Other UNK Homecoming Week events include:

Monday, Sept. 25

5:15 p.m. – Pep rally and royalty reveal (Bell Tower) and window decorating (Downtown Kearney)