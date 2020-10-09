Gabriel Amegatcher, Fayth Jackson named UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY – Gabriel Amegatcher of Romeoville, Illinois, and Fayth Jackson of Lincoln are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen.

They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony in the Health and Sports Center.

Amegatcher and Jackson were among eight finalists for UNK homecoming royalty selected by a student body vote. They will be recognized during the Loper Spirit March scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday on campus and at halftime of the football scrimmage set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Cope Stadium.

A junior math major with a construction management minor, Amegatcher is a member of the UNK football team and vice president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He also serves as a success coach for younger players and is involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, UNK Men’s Project and the Black Student Association.

Amegatcher is active off campus through his volunteer work at New Life Church in Kearney.

A Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Academic Honor Roll selection, Amegatcher plans to attend an engineering school to become a civil engineer.