Future Planning: Kearney Cemetery adding space, making other improvements

Baye said a major consideration is controlling runoff from rainfall or snow melt. Currently, water can flow uncontrolled from residential streets north of the addition, but an extensive storm sewer system will control the runoff before grave sites begin cropping up.

“We don’t want to have a washout,” he said.

Baye said 2021 has been a busy year because of the many improvements; however, funerals also have been on a quick pace, averaging one or more every other day.

Baye said it’s important to prepare for the future by adding new burial capacity. The 8 ½- acre addition will accommodate about 5,000 burial plots, but it will be several years before the addition is completed.

In 2022 streets will be built. In 2023 the irrigation system will be added. In 2024, grass will be seeded.

How many years until all the space at Kearney Cemetery is filled?

“Our old part of the cemetery is 90% full. The last addition 20 years ago is about 50% full,” Baye said. The 8 ½- acre addition that will be seeded in 2024 will last 20 years, and after that, there’s room for a couple of more additions. There’s plenty of space, Baye said, and with so many funerals opting for cremation, decades might pass before it’s time for a new cemetery.