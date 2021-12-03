Future Planning: Kearney Cemetery adding space, making other improvements

KEARNEY — Excavation and ground leveling was completed this week on an 8 ½- acre addition at Kearney Cemetery.
It’s part of an expansion that will add space for about 5,000 graves.
The addition is just one of the improvements that are taking shape. Earlier this year an ornate new gate was added and several new concrete streets were poured. Soon a 5-foot tall black steel fence will be built on the south side of the cemetery.
Keeping up with the various improvements and the addition — along with the current brisk pace of funerals — is keeping the cemetery staff members on their toes.
“There’s a lot going on out here. We’re not dead,” said Steve Baye, the supervisor for Kearney Cemetery.
He said expanding the cemetery is a long, deliberate process.
Grading the ground is just the first step in the 8 ½- acre addition that’s under way on the north end of the cemetery.
“There were some rough spots. In some places we added five feet of fill,” he said.
The addition and its bare, neatly manicured ground can be seen by motorists and pedestrians passing on Avenue N. The land slopes gradually upward from a low point on the southeast part of the addition to higher ground on the northwest.
Baye said a major consideration is controlling runoff from rainfall or snow melt. Currently, water can flow uncontrolled from residential streets north of the addition, but an extensive storm sewer system will control the runoff before grave sites begin cropping up.
“We don’t want to have a washout,” he said.
Baye said 2021 has been a busy year because of the many improvements; however, funerals also have been on a quick pace, averaging one or more every other day.
Baye said it’s important to prepare for the future by adding new burial capacity. The 8 ½- acre addition will accommodate about 5,000 burial plots, but it will be several years before the addition is completed.
In 2022 streets will be built. In 2023 the irrigation system will be added. In 2024, grass will be seeded.
How many years until all the space at Kearney Cemetery is filled?
“Our old part of the cemetery is 90% full. The last addition 20 years ago is about 50% full,” Baye said. The 8 ½- acre addition that will be seeded in 2024 will last 20 years, and after that, there’s room for a couple of more additions. There’s plenty of space, Baye said, and with so many funerals opting for cremation, decades might pass before it’s time for a new cemetery.
Last year, cremations accounted for 52% of burials at Kearney Cemetery.
Thirty-seven years ago in 1984, when Baye joined the cemetery staff, there was just one cremation.