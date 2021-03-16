 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furnas County sex trafficking case up to 12 suspects; two more men charged
breaking top story

Furnas County sex trafficking case up to 12 suspects; two more men charged

{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER CITY — Two additional men have been charged in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.

According to court documents, Virgil Eman, 61, of Oxford is charged in Furnas County Court with negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor. The offense allegedly took place between June and July 2019.

Chad Cunningham of Oxford is charged in Furnas County Court with failure to report child abuse, a misdemeanor. The offense allegedly took place on or about Sept. 18, 2019, in Furnas County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eman faces a maximum of one year imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both. Arraignment is scheduled for April 9 in Furnas County Court.

Cunningham faces a maximum of three months imprisonment, a $500 fine or both. An arraignment is scheduled for April 9 in Furnas County Court.

Nine other men have been charged in the case.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dodge second-grader surprised at school with new wheelchair

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News