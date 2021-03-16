Furnas County sex trafficking case up to 12 suspects; two more men charged

BEAVER CITY — Two additional men have been charged in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.

According to court documents, Virgil Eman, 61, of Oxford is charged in Furnas County Court with negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor. The offense allegedly took place between June and July 2019.

Chad Cunningham of Oxford is charged in Furnas County Court with failure to report child abuse, a misdemeanor. The offense allegedly took place on or about Sept. 18, 2019, in Furnas County.

Eman faces a maximum of one year imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both. Arraignment is scheduled for April 9 in Furnas County Court.

Cunningham faces a maximum of three months imprisonment, a $500 fine or both. An arraignment is scheduled for April 9 in Furnas County Court.

Nine other men have been charged in the case.