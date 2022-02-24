 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Furnas County Attorney named District Court Judge

  • 0

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed Morgan Farquhar of Cambridge as District Court judge in the Tenth Judicial District.

The Tenth District consists of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.

Farquhar, 35, has served as county attorney for Furnas County since May 2018, representing the county and state in the prosecution of criminal matters. He has also served as special deputy County Attorney for Frontier County since January 2020. Farquhar has legal experience in the areas of criminal defense, juvenile law, estate planning and probate, tax, real estate, banking, water rights, oil and gas, and corporate and business representation.

Morgan Farquhar

Morgan Farquhar

Farquhar holds a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and American Bar Association.

Farquhar has been active in civic life, establishing the Cambridge Community Daycare Foundation in 2019 to help provide child care and early childhood education in the area. He has previously served on the local hospital foundation board, Cambridge Airport Authority board and Cambridge Economic Development board. Farquhar is also an Eagle Scout and volunteers with the local Scouts of America troop.

People are also reading…

Farquhar and his wife Sally have three children, Jay, 6; Carolyn, 5; and Lillian, 4.

Farquhar is being appointed to the Tenth Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

Divas at Kearney Floral living up to a big legacy

10 years since they launched Divas, Stacy Schulte, Megan Axmann and Chelsie Bebensee are tackling the next big challenge. They’re the new owners of Kearney Floral, a business that’s been a part of Kearney since 1907.

Watch Now: Related Video

Madagascans displaced after cyclone Emnati destroys homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News