Funny Car Chaos: Big drag racing coming to Kearney Raceway Park

KEARNEY — More than 32 funny cars are heading to Kearney Raceway Park to compete for more than $35,000 in prize money during the June 11-12 Funny Car Chaos Championship Series.

The high horsepower nitromethane-burning funny cars are the main attraction of the two-day event, which will include more than 150 race cars — some powered by jet aircraft engines.

This will be the second year for Funny Car Chaos at Raceway Park. It was the largest event of 2020 at Kearney’s quarter-mile track, and it’s slated to be the biggest drag racing event this year, track manager Joe Roach said.

“It’s going to be a big deal. There are more than 30 funny cars coming,” Roach said. “Funny cars are the fastest, loudest, wildest cars we showcase each year at the track.”

Chris Graves, the director of Funny Car Chaos, said drag racing offers attendees an up close and personal experience, especially at Kearney Raceway Park. The drag strip at 4860 Imperial Ave. was founded in 1964.

Graves said every ticket gives race fans pit area access to meet the drivers, collect autographs, watch maintenance work between races and experience the power of the racing machines.