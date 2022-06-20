Funk Festival of Cupcakes looking for bakers of all kinds for annual competition

FUNK — Funk School Community Center is calling for professionals, amateurs and talented kid cupcake bakers to once again make its Festival of Cupcakes a sweet success.

Registration is open now through July 6 for the event, which will be held 2-4 p.m. July 17 at the Funk School Community Center. Bakers will compete in three levels — professional, amateur and talented kids-16 and under.

Bakers in each level will compete for the title of best tasting, best decorated and Funkiest. A people’s choice and best table display will also be awarded.

Over $1,250 in prize money will be given out. Bakers are asked to bring between five and six dozen cupcakes for the competition.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $10 for a container with four tickets to be redeemed for four cupcakes or $5 for a 2-pack carton with two tickets. Additional cupcakes will be available for purchase from the bakers.

Registration is $20, and is open now through July 6. The first five bakers to enter will have their entry fee waived and receive one Festival of Cupcakes t-shirt.

The Funk School Community Center also will hold a drawing for a quilt made by Funk residents, Ruby Groothuis and Joyce Francis. Proceeds from admission fees and the quilt raffle will go towards new ovens for the commercial kitchen at the center. Ten percent of the proceeds will go to a local charity.

Door prizes will be presented and coffee will be served.

For more information about the Festival of Cupcakes, or to register, contact Mona Peterson at 308-991-2895.