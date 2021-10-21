Fundraising underway to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Kearney for the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion

KEARNEY — Organizers are hoping to bring the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to Kearney in the summer of 2022.

Holly Mead of Kearney said the wall would coincide with the 37th annual Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion scheduled for Aug. 11-14, 2022, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The cost of bringing the wall to Kearney is about $15,000, Mead said, which includes transportation, security and specialized lighting. A Give Where You Live account at the Kearney Area Community Foundation has been established to help pay for the wall.

Give Where You Live will be Dec. 2.

Mead is hopeful the wall can be erected at the city of Kearney’s Patriot Park in northeast Kearney near the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and the Kearney National Guard Armory.

The last time the wall was in Kearney was 2011 at The Archway.

The wall contains a permanent inscription of the names of all who died or who remain missing in the war. It is transported in four-foot sections with two panels on each section. There are 70 panels of names for both the east and west side of the wall with two blank walls on each end for a total of 142 panels.

Donations for the wall can be made to givewhereyoulive.net under the Nebraska Veterans First account. For more information about the reunion log on to www.vetsreunion.com, or call 402-435-0454.