Fundraising underway for a service dog for KHS grad with chronic health issues

The Suchslands have talked for years about getting Nevaeh a service dog, but they placed their focus on getting her abdominal surgery done first, hoping it would decrease her fainting. With it only worsening since going to college, they knew it was time to take the steps to obtain a dog for Nevaeh.

A service dog would help provide balance for Nevaeh when she walks, and they can be scent trained to alert her when she is about to pass out or if she needs to sit down, Nevaeh said. The dogs also can be trained to apply deep pressure on their person when they pass out.

“So if she is passed out, they can lay on her legs to get the blood flow back to her head. It can help with some of that stuff. There have been some amazing things out there with dogs for kids with POTS,” Christine explained.

The dog would have a harness that would contain all of Nevaeh’s information so bystanders would know how to help her. A service dog also can help with mental health and anxiety.

Christine has called more than 50 agencies to find dogs that are trained to help people with POTS, and she has whittled it down to three to four places. The waiting list ranges from 12 months to five years, and the price tag is around $30,000. The family has to put $9,000 as a deposit to begin the process of obtaining a dog.