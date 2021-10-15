Fundraising underway for a service dog for KHS grad with chronic health issues

KEARNEY— Nevaeh Suchsland doesn’t want her chronic health issues to hold her back from achieving her dreams.
Nevaeh, 18, has battled various health problems since she was an infant. After years of doctor visits, hospitalizations, tests, labs, trips to the emergency room and surgeries, Nevaeh is hoping to get a service dog to help her live a safer more independent life.
Nevaeh’s beginning
Since Nevaeh was a baby, her parents, Tracy and Christine, knew something was wrong. It began with abdominal issues before she was 1 year old.
“They were like, ‘It might be allergies. It might be Crohn’s.’ It really kind of started very young with lots of those kinds of things,” Christine said.
Her elbows and wrists would dislocate frequently, and it was determined she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. EDS is a connective tissue disorder that causes overly flexible joints and dislocation. In second grade, Nevaeh was an avid reader but she suddenly was unable to read.
“We found out the muscles in the back of her eyes were loose from this connective tissue thing. So she had to have surgery,” Christine said. “Every time her eyes would change position they would bounce a few times. So she was not able to track. She would skip a line or skip a word.”
Hormone shifts heighten her symptoms, and her condition worsened around the age of 12. It was at that point the Suchslands wanted to get their daughter to the Mayo Clinic to determine what was happening.
Nevaeh has been to the Mayo Clinic two times, and it was there she was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.
“Her whole autonomic nervous system, everything they tested was broken,” Christine said
Due to POTS, Nevaeh cannot regulate her body temperature and she doesn’t sweat properly. Her blood vessels are lax so they are unable to push blood up to her head when she stands. Due to this, blood will pool in her legs and abdomen, and it can cause her to pass out. They also determined she has severe gastroparesis, which Christine explained is like having paralysis in your stomach.
“She doesn’t digest right. A lot of people are like there are meds for POTS and stuff. There sure are, but when your stomach doesn’t process things correctly, either it doesn’t process them at all and they just kind of sit there for a long time or they process way too fast. Or she throws up. She gets sick a lot,” Christine added.
On top of all that, Nevaeh also was diagnosed with median arcuate ligament syndrome, superior mesenteric artery syndrome and mast cells activation syndrome. In April, she traveled to Stamford, Connecticut, to have abdominal surgery to remove her median arcuate ligament, which was pressed too tightly on her celiac artery that delivers blood to the stomach, liver, other organs and nerves. The surgery was intended to ease her severe stomach pain and possibly decrease the amount of times Nevaeh was fainting.
The family spent three weeks in Connecticut, and Nevaeh was in the hospital for five days.
“It did what it was supposed to do for the stomach pain and all that stuff, but a side effect can sometimes be that the POTS gets better because you have better flow. You can have better nutrition because the stomach thing is fixed. That hasn’t been the case for her,” Christine said.
The next chapter
Nevaeh graduated from Kearney High School in December 2020, and she had every intention to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I was ready to move two hours away and go home whenever. I knew deep down it was not right. My heart was not OK with it. I cried all the time, like I don’t want to do this,” she explained.
She received a postcard in the mail from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and she immediately applied. The following week she received her acceptance letter to the school. Her parents were concerned about her going so far from home, but Nevaeh was determined to pursue her dream.
“Her greatest line ever is, ‘I’m going to be chronically ill wherever I am. Why not be in New York?’ I was like, ‘You are right.’ She’s tough. She’s doing it,’ Christine said.
Nevaeh has been loving her experience at college, but her fainting has dramatically increased since moving to New York. Changes to her normal routine, such as stress, lack of sleep, not eating right, etc., can cause an increase in fainting. She’s been working hard to take care of her body by drinking enough water, eating healthy and getting enough sleep, but she continues to experience an increase in passing out and for longer periods of time.
Nevaeh isn’t able to drive due to her illnesses, and she has had to rely on the new friends she has made at school to help her when she faints,
“It’s really hard because I always constantly feel like I’m a burden because I’m always constantly relying on other people to watch me or keep an eye on me,” she said. “I have really supportive friends now, but they still have only known me for four weeks. That’s hard for them, too.”
Just last week Nevaeh passed out five times in 30 minutes. The longest stretch was for 10 minutes, and she was unresponsive for two hours. One of her friends wound up calling an ambulance, and she spent four hours in the ER. She isn’t sure what triggered this particular episode, and that can be the hardest part, Christine said.
“Sometimes she will do something I’m like, ‘You are going to pay for that. You didn’t eat right or you didn’t drink enough or you stayed up too late.’ And she’s fine. Other times, she does everything exactly right, and she passes out three times,” she added.
When Nevaeh does pass out, she often will hit her head or wind up with bruises on her body from falling. After a fainting episode, she often will feel dizzy. For Nevaeh’s health, safety and independence, the Suchslands are working to get her a service dog.
Regaining her independence
The Suchslands have talked for years about getting Nevaeh a service dog, but they placed their focus on getting her abdominal surgery done first, hoping it would decrease her fainting. With it only worsening since going to college, they knew it was time to take the steps to obtain a dog for Nevaeh.
A service dog would help provide balance for Nevaeh when she walks, and they can be scent trained to alert her when she is about to pass out or if she needs to sit down, Nevaeh said. The dogs also can be trained to apply deep pressure on their person when they pass out.
“So if she is passed out, they can lay on her legs to get the blood flow back to her head. It can help with some of that stuff. There have been some amazing things out there with dogs for kids with POTS,” Christine explained.
The dog would have a harness that would contain all of Nevaeh’s information so bystanders would know how to help her. A service dog also can help with mental health and anxiety.
Christine has called more than 50 agencies to find dogs that are trained to help people with POTS, and she has whittled it down to three to four places. The waiting list ranges from 12 months to five years, and the price tag is around $30,000. The family has to put $9,000 as a deposit to begin the process of obtaining a dog.
Christine has started a GoFundMe page, and they are selling tickets for drawings through the month of October for two guns. They also are planning to do a silent auction and sell T-shirts. She is also selling “Boo Baskets” filled with goodies for Halloween to help raise money for the cause.
After college, Nevaeh wants to start her own catering business, to travel and to live on her own. She knows that a service dog would allow her to feel more comfortable at college and help her regain her independence.
“I think it would literally change my life. The past few weeks have been so difficult on everybody I am around. ... I think a dog would help everyone around me, especially me needing to feel independent again because I’m a very independent person. I don’t like relying on people at all. Just be able to be on my own again and be able to do what I love with less worry,” she said.