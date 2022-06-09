Fundraisers scheduled to help Bertrand family after car-semi crash

BERTRAND — Numerous fundraisers have been organized to help support a Bertrand family after two of their children were involved in a car accident.
On May 25, Carson Hansen, 15, and Lilly Hansen, 6, were on their way to vacation Bible school near Smithfield when they were involved in a car-semitrailer crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. Both were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Lilly suffered a broken femur and concussion, and was released from the hospital. Carson suffered a head injury, including a skull fracture and facial trauma. He was transferred from Kearney to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver where he remains.
The Bertrand Community School Class of 2025 will be hosting a baked potato bar and silent auction fundraiser for the Hansens from 5-8 p.m. today at the Bertrand Community Building. Funds will be disbursed through the Bertrand Lions Foundation for incurring bills. Tax deductible checks can be made payable to the Bertrand Lions Foundation.
“ The fundraiser is such a beautiful way for this class of 2025 to show support and love for their friend. When I tell you that this class is special — wow — I mean it with every sense of the word,” said Ashley Hansen, mother of Carson and Lilly.
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will host a donation lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday at the CNPPID parking lot, 415 Lincoln St. in Holdrege. The meal will include burgers, chips and a drink. All proceeds will go to the Hansen family to help with medical costs and other bills.
A drawing and fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Canyon Lakes Brewery at Johnson Lake. There will also be a vendor show, and many vendors are donating a percentage of their sales to the Hansens. Items for the drawing include a Johnson Lake print donated by Drone Smith Aerial Photography, ladies pampering basket and gift certificates from Canyon Lakes Brewery Company, Medos Resort and Nautical Rose.
Pretty & Fabulous Boutique in Bertrand has organized a T-shirt fundraiser to help the Hansens with medical and other bills. T-shirts can be purchased at prettyandfab.com/collections/carson-lilly-fundraiser. The fundraiser will be open until June 12.
A GoFundMe page also has been established.