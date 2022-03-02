Fundraiser Saturday to help Kearney woman get service dog

KEARNEY — A fundraiser will be held Saturday to raise funds for a young woman’s service dog.

The Eagle Riders, along with Aerie, will be hosting a fundraising event for Nevaeh Suchsland beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kearney Eagles No. 2722, 17 W. 24th St. in Kearney.

Suchsland is a Kearney High School graduate and attends the Culinary Institute of America in New York. Suchsland has chronic health problems, and a service dog will allow her to live a safe, more independent life.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a corn hole tournament. There will be a blind draw and a $10 entry with 50% payout to top three teams. One drink ticket will be included.

Dinner is $8 per person and will begin at 6 p.m. There will be sloppy Joes, baked beans, chips and dessert. The silent auction will end at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

For more information or to donate to the cause, call 308-293-3430.