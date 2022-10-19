 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraiser Saturday for Ravenna man injured in two-vehicle crash

RAVENNA — A fundraiser will be held Saturday for a Ravenna man injured in a car accident last month.

Joey Psota, 20, was seriously injured Sept. 24 during a two-vehicle crash north of Shelton in rural Buffalo County. He is undergoing treatment at the University of Iowa Hospital at Iowa City, Iowa.

The fundraiser will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Ravenna City Auditorium, 301 Alba Ave. in Ravenna. The event will include a pork sandwich meal and a silent auction with new and vintage items.

Funds raised will help with travel and medical expenses for Psota's family. The event is sponsored by the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department. 

A fund has also been set up for Psota at Town & Country Bank.

