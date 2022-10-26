Fun Halloween events to enjoy in the Kearney area

Today

4-6 p.m. Trick or Treat at Good Samaritan Society-St. John’s, 3410 Central Ave., Kearney.

5:30-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at First United Methodist Church of Kearney, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney. Join the FUMC Children’s Ministries for an evening of games, treats and fun both outside and inside the church. Park in the east lots and begin at the north entrance parking area.

Thursday

4-6 p.m. Trick or Treat on The Bricks in downtown Kearney. Hit The Bricks with the family. Bring your kids dressed in their costumes to downtown Kearney for a treat from participating downtown businesses.

5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at NebraskaLand Bank, 4615 2nd Ave., Kearney. NebraskaLand Bank would like to invite area trick-or-treaters to join the annual Trunk or Treat event Thursday in the branch parking lot. Along with the bank, other local businesses and organizations will have their trunks decorated and ready to pass out candy. There will also be Halloween games and prizes for the kids.

5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E 31st St., Kearney. Bring the kids for a fun and spooktacular Halloween Trunk or Treat at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

6-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Mount Carmel Home, 412 W. 18th St., Kearney. Bring the kiddos over to the southeast corner of Mount Carmel Home for tons of fun and loads of candy.

Saturday

9-10:30 a.m. Family Pumpkin Decorating at Don Sjogren Community YMCA, 1415 Broadway St., Holdrege. Focus on your family while having fun and being creative together at the annual pumpkin decorating event. All supplies are provided — stickers, felt, yarn, googly eyes and more. No carving required, and the Y will clean up the mess. Free event sponsored by First State Bank of Holdrege.

2-4 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Christian Homes, 1923 W 4th Ave., Holdrege.

3-5 p.m. Kearney High School Trick or Treat and Scare Away Hunger Food Drive. Enter near big “K” at KHS. To enter, bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Jubilee Center.

Sunday

Noon to 2 p.m. Truck or Treat at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, 1208 E 47th St. Kearney. Join in for games, prizes, candy and fun. Visit www.goodshepherdkearney.org for more details about the church and the Trunk or Treat.

12:45 to 2:15 p.m. “Let Your Light Shine” Trunk or Treat at First Lutheran Church, 3315 G Ave., Kearney. The event will be held in the southeast parking lot and will be moved inside in case of inclement weather. Monetary or nonperishable food items requested to support the UNK Loper Pantry.

1-2 p.m. Trick-or-Treating at Good Samaritan Society-Prairie View Gardens, 1705 Prairie View Pl., Kearney. Come in and let your little ones get candy and make our residents smile.

4-6 p.m. trick-or-treating event in downtown Holdrege. Hosted by Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church. There will be a trunk or treat, hayrack rides and fun at the Sun Theatre. Downtown Holdrege comes together for the kids to have a blast. The City Council even gets in on the fun and lets us close the street — two full blocks of fun on West Avenue. Give back by bringing a nonperishable food item for The SAFE Center.

Monday

3:45 p.m. Halloween Kiddie Parade on the Square in Minden.

5-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Calvary Assembly of God, 1304 N Adams St., Lexington. Join in on Halloween for candy, popcorn balls, hot cider and games.

5:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E 17th St., Lexington. Trunk or Treat at Grace Halloween night! There will be hotdogs, coffee, water, cider, games and candy.

6-8 p.m. Big Igloo Trunk or Treat at Kearney Grace, 4305 19th Ave., Kearney. Annual Big Igloo Trunk or Treat with more trunks, more candy and more fun.

6-8 p.m. Mall-O-Ween at Hilltop Mall, 5011 2nd Ave., Kearney. Join in on Halloween for a warm indoor trick-or-treating event. Children can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers. The Elks will be handing out coloring books and crayons, too!