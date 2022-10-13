Fun family Halloween events planned at Holdrege, Gothenburg YMCAs

LEXINGTON — Families are invited to celebrate fall holiday traditions at several fun events planned at YMCA of the Prairie branches in October.

The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington, 1207 N. Grant, will host a Monster Mash from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will include the Nightmare on Grant Street haunted trailer, Halloween snacks and drinks, games and more.

Costumes are encouraged. Participants must register by Oct. 25. The fee is $10 per person for anyone age 4 and older.

The YMCA at Gothenburg Health, 910 20th St., will host its first Zombie 5K Run on Oct. 29. Check-in will start at 5 p.m. at the YMCA with the race starting at 6 p.m. Registration is due by Oct. 26 and is $20 (free for Zombies).

The Gothenburg YMCA will also host Halloween Nerf Wars & Costume Contest from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30 for kids in grades K-6. In addition to Nerf Wars, kids will enjoy cider, donuts, treats and a costume contest. The fee is $7 for members or $15 for non-members.

At the Don Sjogren Community YMCA in Holdrege, 1415 Broadway, the First State Bank is sponsoring the free annual family pumpkin decorating event from 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 29. Kids and families can decorate pumpkins with stickers, felt, yarn, googly eyes and more. No carving required, and no mess to clean up!

The Phelps/Harlan County CASA Superhero 5K Run/1 Mile Walk will also take place that day at the YMCA. The race registration begins at 10 a.m. with the race starting at 11 a.m.

The YMCA in Holdrege will also host a free Halloween Glow Stick Swim & Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the indoor swimming pool. The pool will be lit up with glow sticks, party lights and glowing beach balls.

For more information, visit www.ymcaoftheprairie.org.