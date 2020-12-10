'Fun and meaningful': Park Elementary School gets new mural in gym

KEARNEY — All the students at Park Elementary School had a hand in designing the new mural, both literally and figuratively.

On the gymnasium wall, below scenes from the school day and Park’s eight “Keys of Excellence” are hundreds of Park students’ handprints.

Even if handprint day was the only time the students put paint on the wall, Impact Art made sure they were part of the creative process from the beginning.

Impact Art started the mural project last semester, but the time line got delayed after schools closed in March. Now that it’s finished, though, Principal Chance Waggoner says students see themselves in the artwork.

“The individuals depicted don’t represent any individual here at school, but the students are really connecting to the mural themselves,” Waggoner explained. He said that students will point at the scenes and say things like, “I do that at recess, too.”

Josh Arias met with each grade level of students to talk about the mural and get their input on the design. Part of Impact Art’s mission is to mentor young artists, so Arias wanted to make sure students were involved in the artistic process.