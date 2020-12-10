'Fun and meaningful': Park Elementary School gets new mural in gym

KEARNEY — All the students at Park Elementary School had a hand in designing the new mural, both literally and figuratively.
On the gymnasium wall, below scenes from the school day and Park’s eight “Keys of Excellence” are hundreds of Park students’ handprints.
Even if handprint day was the only time the students put paint on the wall, Impact Art made sure they were part of the creative process from the beginning.
Impact Art started the mural project last semester, but the time line got delayed after schools closed in March. Now that it’s finished, though, Principal Chance Waggoner says students see themselves in the artwork.
“The individuals depicted don’t represent any individual here at school, but the students are really connecting to the mural themselves,” Waggoner explained. He said that students will point at the scenes and say things like, “I do that at recess, too.”
Josh Arias met with each grade level of students to talk about the mural and get their input on the design. Part of Impact Art’s mission is to mentor young artists, so Arias wanted to make sure students were involved in the artistic process.
“They were very excited, lots of energy. I felt like I was learning a lot from them, as well,” Arias recalled.
He said the students told him all about the school’s “Keys of Excellence,” which are based around the social-emotional curriculum:
- Speak with good purpose
- Flexibility
- Commitment
- This is it
- Learn from mistakes
- Integrity
- Balance
- Ownership
Each principle is featured on the new mural, making the piece both colorful and meaningful, which was the goal of the Park Parent Teacher Organization and former Principal Katie Mathews, who came up with the mural idea.
“They wanted to find a way to liven up the area and make it meaningful to our kids,” Waggoner said.
A grant from the Nebraska Arts Council combined with money from the PTO funded the project.
Though the process took a bit longer than originally anticipated, the mural will stay on the wall of the gym for decades to come.
Waggoner hopes it’s something that becomes “a part of Park” and a positive memory of students’ years at the school.
Arias agrees, and thinks because the students have so much ownership in the creative process of the mural, they definitely will look back with a smile.
“Hopefully it’s up for a long time and they can come back and say, ‘Hey, I took part in that,’” he said. “They like to feel like they were a part of something. That’s really big for kiddos.”
