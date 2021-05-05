Fully vaccinated Phelps County woman dies of COVID-19

KEARNEY – A Phelps County woman in her 80s who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has died of the virus, Two Rivers Public Health Department said Wednesday.

She became ill with COVID after receiving both shots of the Pfizer vaccine, Two Rivers and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said. She had underlying medical conditions.

“While we know no vaccine can prevent 100% of illness, the vaccine still represents the best protection against the virus, and the vaccination process is still leading our state in returning to normal,” Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said.

This woman is the only one of the 2,245 people who have died from COVID-19 in Nebraska in the past 14 months who had been fully vaccinated. This represents 0.0004 or 0.04% of all COVID-19 deaths.

At the same time, weekly deaths due to COVID-19 are be the lowest since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020, and vaccines have likely played a primary role in the steep decline, Two Rivers said.

Cases of COVID-19 have also declined substantially in long-term care facilities and across the state since vaccinations became available, but a small number of elderly and immunosuppressed patients may not mount a strong immune response.