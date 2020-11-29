Frontline heroes never leave the trenches of serious COVID-19 virus

“We don’t have enough staff, so in July, I put the stethoscope back on,” he said.

Prior to coming to Kearney Regional two years ago, he spent six years in critical care at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Patterson and his wife have a 9-month-old daughter, so he takes precautions before going home so he won’t transmit COVID-19 to his family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said COVID-19 demands “a different type of care. We don’t have visitors coming in, so we see a lot more loneliness behind the COVID walls,” he said.

Nurses become a patient’s “support system,” he said.

“We are advocates for these patients. We are their main support system because we see them the most the whole time they’re here,” he said.

Family members, unable to visit, often stand outside the window at this ground-floor hospital and talk to the patient by phone.

“I try to look at the positive. Some of these patients spend a long time with us. The disease can take a long time to get over, so we have a celebration when they get out. We plant a daffodil outside the hospital in their honor for surviving,” he said.