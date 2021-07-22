From trees to chips at the Kearney landfill

KEARNEY — The tsunami of tree limbs and branches dumped during the past two weeks at the Kearney landfill finally is receding.
On July 10 — the Saturday after the July 9 windstorm — a total of 1,850 loads of tree parts was dumped at the landfill, Kearney Sanitation Supervisor Steve Hart said Wednesday.
The 1,850 loads is not a record — Kearney has weathered its share of tree-damaging tornadoes and windstorms — but all of those tree limbs and branches created a pile 20 feet high, 25 yards wide and 100 yards long.
“Areas were getting full, so we had to open new areas,” Hart said as he described the landfill scene on July 10.
Vehicles waited in a row on 56th Street that stretched from the landfill entrance all the way east to Cottonmill Avenue — about one-half mile.
For many, it was a 30-minute wait in line so they could enter the landfill with their tree debris. Hart said that getting into the landfill was just the beginning. There were so many loads dumped on July 10 that landfill crews had to start several additional piles and set up traffic controllers to keep order.
Hart was phoning in staffers to operate the loaders and direct the crowd. He said he also was calling area feedlots because many of them use wood chips and the Kearney landfill was going to have a boat load of them in just a few days.
Hart also arranged for another wood chipper to come on July 13 because piles and piles of limbs and branches were forming.
“We had to push them to make room for the next people. We also had to direct traffic,” he said. “There were a lot of trees and a lot of traffic. We had to do a lot of different things, just on the fly.”
Grinders have been churning out tons of wood chips during the past two weeks, and city crews are about to make a final pass through Kearney to pick up tree debris that residents leave at the curb.
The city of Kearney announced earlier this week that its crews had completed the first pass of pickup duty. On Monday the crews will begin a second pass. Because they’re using heavy equipment to pick up the tree debris, the city requests that long piles be made in the street next to the curb. It will make loading the tree parts easier and the equipment won’t damage lawns.
Seeing how the staff members performed on July 10, Hart said, “I would put our landfill operators up against anyone in the nation.”
He also was impressed by the patience and cooperation from people dumping tree limbs that day. “They were patient and understanding, and we appreciated that. It was amazing how many people were out helping each other.”
Some of the larger trunks and limbs dumped at the landfill were hollow. Hart said a hollow trunk is a sign that a tree might be sick. If that was the case, some trees got a free pruning, courtesy of Mother Nature.
Hart said he’s buying large banners and traffic markers to help direct landfill traffic when the next windstorm rolls through Kearney.
He’s arranged to have a grinder at the landfill in September to turn the tree debris into wood chips.
Currently, the wood chips are free for the taking at the landfill.