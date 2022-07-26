From stray to champion, Blue four-peats as top cat at Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY — Bret Schweitzer has always wanted to have a clowder of cats.

Cats have been Bret’s favorite animal since she was a young child, but her cat, Milo, wasn’t a fan of his own kind.

“Milo hates other cats,” Bret said. “So we were like, ‘Well, there’s no chance we’re going to get another one.’”

However, fate intervened in 2018 when a stray cat wandered into the Schweitzer family’s yard in rural Kearney. Bret’s dad, Stephen, pitied the skinny, black and white feline, so he fed him bologna.

“We kind of saw him here and there for a couple days, and then suddenly he shows up on our porch with another cat. ... That was Blue,” explained Bret.

Both cats were a bit hesitant around people, but the family continued to feed them every day. When they went on a vacation, Bret’s grandparents took care of the cats, but they didn’t see Blue for the entire week. When the Schweitzers returned, there was no sign of Blue.

“Suddenly Blue shows up, and he’s like half his weight, and he is limping. We took him inside, and he spent the night in our house, in our basement,” said Bret.

They took Blue to the vet, and they determined he may have been attacked by another animal or got caught in a trap or fence. After getting Blue the care he needed, the Schweitzers claimed both cats as their own.

Initially, Milo was confused about the new cats in his home, but he eventually learned to accept his new roommates.

“He lives with them as long as they don’t try and get in his space,” Bret said.

Bret, 15, has been an independent 4-H member since she was a Clover Kid. She shows cats, chickens and static events, including photography, at the Buffalo County Fair.

In 2018, Bret won Reserve Champion in cat showmanship with her grandparents’ cat, Sully. She knew Blue would be a great cat to show at the fair.

“Blue is the most well behaved. ... He’s the calmest in general, and he likes people,” Bret said about Blue.

Along with his personality, Blue has a unique coat of grey, white and orange.

“He’s a tri-colored male, which is really rare because most tri-colored cats like calicos are female,” Bret said.

For the past four years, Blue has been named Grand Champion short-haired cat at the Buffalo County Fair. Bret has also won Reserve Champion showman three times and Grand Champion showman twice in cat showmanship.

To get ready for the show, Bret prepares a speech about Blue, including his age, his vaccinations, what makes him unique and other knowledge about her cat. She also gets Blue physically ready by cleaning his ears, eyes and nose, trimming his nails, brushing his teeth and wiping him down with pet wipes.

Bret tries to avoid petting Blue during the show to prevent dander from appearing on his coat, but she often finds herself petting him to calm her nerves.

The number of participants in the cat show at the fair has gotten a bit smaller since the pandemic in 2020, but Bret is hopeful more kids and their cats will participate in the future. Her best friend, Zane Holoubeck, also shows his cat at the fair each year. The friendly competition makes the show even more fun for Bret.

“I like hanging out with friends. It’s just fun to show my cat because I love my cat and want to show it. I just really like cats in general, so it’s good to get knowledge on that and be able to share that. It’s just kind of fun to do,” she said.