From nukes to nurse, Nita Deyo fought to contain COVID-19 explosion

KEARNEY — Nita Deyo’s job in the U.S. Air Force was loading nuclear bombs onto aircraft.
Fortunately, her days as a bomb loader were short-lived.
Today, Deyo has logged 33 years in her nursing career — the last 16 at Platte Valley Medical Clinic in Kearney where she is the director of nursing. Deyo is among the recipients of the Health Care Heroes Award from the Kearney Hub.
She said she feels passionate about her work because it’s all about the patients and the people she works with.
“I’m very humbled by this nomination. This is not a one-person kudos, this is for everyone. We’ve all worked long hard hours,” she said about the Health Care Heroes Award.
Deyo admits that 33 years is a long time on the floor and in the operating room, but she derives much satisfaction and fulfillment in her work. Deyo said it could be awhile before retirement when she and her husband, Kim, enjoy the global travel they have been dreaming about.
Four colleagues nominated Deyo for the award: Julie Bydalek, DeAnna Anderberry, Kesha Raabe and Laura Jensen.
Bydalek praised Deyo for her caring spirit.
“I feel she deserves this award. She takes pride in what she does and does it well. She is a kind and caring person and it would be hard to fill her shoes. A lot of people depend on her and she will get it done,” Bydalek wrote.
At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, Deyo organized Platte Valley’s Respiratory Clinic so COVID-19 patients could be isolated from other patients. Housed inside a temporary building on the north side of Platte Valley, the clinic became a beehive of activity. On the busiest day, the clinic saw 83 patients.
“Our hair was on fire that day,” Deyo said.
Bydalek said Deyo’s leadership style contributes to teamwork among the nursing staff of 103.
“She takes the time to stop in the hallway and listen to anyone who has a question or concern. I have worked with Nita for many years and she has worn many hats in her career at Platte Valley and has done it very well,” Bydalek said.
In her nomination, Anderberry used the letters in Deyo’s first name to illustrate why she is deserving of the Health Care Heroes Award.
“N is for ‘Nurse,’ I is for ‘Integrity,’ T is for ‘Talented’ and A is for ‘ALWAYS’ putting others first,” Anderberry said.
“Any patient would be blessed to have her caring for them. She is a very skilled nurse in the operating room, in an emergency, as well as chronic care situations. She values all persons,” Anderberry said. “All of Nita’s talents have made her a leader in the care of all patients during the COVID crisis. ... This old nurse will always be grateful for having the pleasure of working alongside Nita and the privilege of having her as my supervisor.”
Deyo responded to several questions about her role in health care.
Q: What inspired you to become a nurse?
A: “I wanted to help others. Right out of high school I joined the Air Force and was a nuclear bomb loader. There wasn’t a real career path in civilian life for nuclear bomb loaders. I knew I wanted to become a nurse.”
Q: What continues to inspire you?
A: “The people who I work with, the patients that we help and the evolving changes in medicine.”
Q: Explain what your role is: “I am the nurse manager at Platte Valley. I oversee about 103 nursing and clinical staff. It’s a challenge but I love it. I don’t expect my staff to do anything I wouldn’t do.”
Q: What do you hope to teach others about their role as nurses?
A: “I would say inner strength, resilience, determination, a positive attitude and, most of all, teamwork. It’s being respectful of everybody no matter what. People need to feel valued. People work hard if they have good leadership.”
Q: What is the best advice you can give someone considering a nursing career?
A: “Study hard, know what your goals are, work to achieve them, and be passionate about our career choice, no matter what it is. With nursing we all can be diversified in our areas of expertise, but it comes down to caring for people.”
Q: Tell about the challenges health care is facing because of COVID-19:
A: “We set up a separate respiratory clinic when COVID began rearing its ugly head. We wanted it to be separate from other patients who were coming for other health care needs. There always have been universal precautions in place, so we used the tools that were already available. It still is scary. You can’t see the virus coming at you and everyone reacts differently to it. I think the quick response from some of the drug companies to work together to rapidly get vaccines out was incredible. At the clinic we all worked together as a team — environmental services, dietary, supply chain, our maintenance guys, the switchboard operators and front desk staff, the physicians and nurses and any ancillary person I can think of — we all had to make this work to be successful. I work with an amazing group of people. The things that kept us busy before haven’t gone away. We just added COVID to the mix.”
Q: Do you know how many more years you will serve as a nurse?
A: “I don’t know. I’ll end up retiring from Platte Valley. I still feel so much fulfillment and satisfaction.”
Q: What do you hope to be doing in your retirement?
A: “My husband, Kim, and I like to travel. We’d probably like to go back to Europe and see Ireland and Scotland. And there’s so much we haven’t seen here in the United States yet. Prior to COVID we were gone for 2½ weeks. We sailed around the Galapagos Islands and canoed down the Amazon through the rain forest.”