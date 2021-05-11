From nukes to nurse, Nita Deyo fought to contain COVID-19 explosion

A: “We set up a separate respiratory clinic when COVID began rearing its ugly head. We wanted it to be separate from other patients who were coming for other health care needs. There always have been universal precautions in place, so we used the tools that were already available. It still is scary. You can’t see the virus coming at you and everyone reacts differently to it. I think the quick response from some of the drug companies to work together to rapidly get vaccines out was incredible. At the clinic we all worked together as a team — environmental services, dietary, supply chain, our maintenance guys, the switchboard operators and front desk staff, the physicians and nurses and any ancillary person I can think of — we all had to make this work to be successful. I work with an amazing group of people. The things that kept us busy before haven’t gone away. We just added COVID to the mix.”