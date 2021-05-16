From Nigeria to Holdrege, "Joseph" in search of better education

Bakare competed in extemporaneous and poetry. He received first place in poetry at districts and went on to compete at state, where he was one point away from going to finals. He also put his acting chops to use as Gaston in Holdrege High School’s musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Outside of school, Bakare enjoys playing chess, and he plans to enter the chess competition at the Cornhusker State Games July 17-18 in Lincoln.

“I just love it. You don’t have a lot of time to think about your problems when you are playing chess. You focus on the board and your opponent. Chess is a game that looks over your gender, your race, your age. You could play blindfolded and not know who you are playing against. I think that is beautiful because you see kids in the chess world, and they are already Grandmasters,” he said.

Bakare was accepted into the biochemistry program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but he plans to change his major to computer science because of his love of math and problem solving.