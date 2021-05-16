From Nigeria to Holdrege, "Joseph" in search of better education

HOLDREGE — Olanrewaju “Joseph” Bakare thought he knew what to expect when he moved to Holdrege his junior year of high school.
Bakare, a senior at Holdrege High School, moved from Lagos, Nigeria, in 2019 when he was 16 to live with his older sister, Ayomide, who is a nurse at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
“It was harder when I first arrived here because I felt the immense culture shock. I came from a very loud, vibey city with like food everywhere, different kinds of people. (It’s) very busy, kind of like New York, to Holdrege where I didn’t really know anybody,” Bakare said about moving to the central Nebraska town.
Bakare is the youngest of six, and he made the difficult choice to leave his parents to receive a better education and to have new experiences.
“That was hard. At the same time I was interested in experiencing other places and seeing the world. It was a mixture of emotions,” he said.
When Bakare entered Holdrege High School, he inquired about being placed in a more advanced math class because he wasn’t feeling challenged. He wanted to take precalculus and calculus in high school in order to study STEM in college. He wanted to take precalculus in order to take calculus his senior year.
“They were already a semester into the class. It wouldn’t really work unless I studied first semester’s worth of the work. I said, ‘I could do that.’ She was like, ‘Oh it’s a lot.’ I was like, ‘Yeah I’m going to use my Christmas break to study for it, what they did in first semester,” Bakare said.
Bakare spent his Christmas break studying, and he would use YouTube videos if he didn’t understand something. Bakare was able to enter the precalculus class during the second semester of his junior year, and he had one of the top grades in the class, he said.
“My calculus teacher saw that I easily assimilated into the class and knew what they were talking about. I didn’t struggle with the back knowledge or the fundamentals because I already started that by myself,” he said.
During his junior year, Bakare joined the wrestling team but ended up tearing his ACL. The school and the community came together to help him raise the money he needed to have surgery.
“The town was so supportive. They had a fundraiser for me. They raised over like $3,000,” he said. “Everybody was really supportive, my teachers, the community members and fellow students.”
Bakare didn’t want to re-injure himself after surgery so he decided to try a different activity his senior year. He was part of the drama club and created miniature shows at his former school in Nigeria where he fell in love with acting. He put this passion to use when he joined Holdrege’s speech team.
“The community, the people in speech, you just meet all kinds of people. You get to see kids expressing themselves in all kinds of ways. It’s beautiful how teenagers can express themselves and learn to be outspoken,” he said.
Bakare competed in extemporaneous and poetry. He received first place in poetry at districts and went on to compete at state, where he was one point away from going to finals. He also put his acting chops to use as Gaston in Holdrege High School’s musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Outside of school, Bakare enjoys playing chess, and he plans to enter the chess competition at the Cornhusker State Games July 17-18 in Lincoln.
“I just love it. You don’t have a lot of time to think about your problems when you are playing chess. You focus on the board and your opponent. Chess is a game that looks over your gender, your race, your age. You could play blindfolded and not know who you are playing against. I think that is beautiful because you see kids in the chess world, and they are already Grandmasters,” he said.
Bakare was accepted into the biochemistry program at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but he plans to change his major to computer science because of his love of math and problem solving.
“I like the fact that it doesn’t restrict you. You can be anywhere and still work as a computer scientist. You can create whatever you want to create. I like that. It gives me the opportunity to do all those kinds of things,” he explained. “The IT world is growing. It’s in high demand. That is one of the reasons I want to go into computer science as well.”
Although he has enjoyed his time in Holdrege, Bakare is excited to move to a bigger city.
“I like the city and have things really close to me. I like to walk a lot, walking to the stores and that kind of closeness and meeting people,” he said.