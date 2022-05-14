From Kearney Catholic to the Marines, grad wants to be a linguist

KEARNEY — A love of learning about other languages and other cultures helped Gillian Hendricksen make a decision about her future.

“I’m taking Spanish in high school,” she said. “I can’t say that I’m fluent in Spanish, buy I’ve always loved learning about other languages and cultures. I read about some of the jobs in the military and linguistics is an option. I thought that would be a really great idea.”

A Marine recruiter offered Hendricksen encouragement — but no guarantees — about studying linguistics in the military. After taking a series of tests, Hendricksen will be on her way to study linguistics in June in San Diego, California. She is currently in the delayed entry program with the Marine Corps, a program that allowed Hendricksen to finish her classes at Kearney Catholic High School and to train with others.

“To be a linguist, you have to score high on Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery,” she said. “Everyone enlisting in the military takes that test. If you score well on that, you can take the Defense Language Aptitude Battery. That tests how well you can learn languages.”

Scoring well on that will put Hendricksen into a category for more training.

“I’ve been looking into which languages are most important to the military, the ones that the military considers critical,” she said. “I’d like to study an exciting language.”

Hendricksen defines an “exciting” language as one that will get her “close to some action.”

She comes from a family with a military background, something that prompted her to look at the Marine Corps.

“I really liked the idea of joining the military and then I saw that languages could be a big part of my career,” Hendricksen said. “I was super excited about that because I really do love learning about new languages and cultures.”

As a competitive person, Hendricksen looks forward to a career in the Marine Corps.

“I really enjoy completing challenges,” she said. “I wanted something that would push me physically and intellectually, too. I’ve been doing CrossFit in Kearney, which has been a huge help in getting ready for this.”

Hendricksen understands her limitations as well.

“I’m a five-foot tall girl,” she said. “I’m probably not going to be a door buster. It’s good to see what other strengths I have that I can put to good use. There’s a lot of stuff to learn that’s really important.”

Hendricksen enjoys the physical and mental challenges of the Marine training. Through the delayed entry program, she meets with a group each Thursday night to workout together.

“That’s been a lot of fun because there’s a lot of strong individuals there already,” she said. “That’s pushed me a lot. They have a ‘Battle Buddy’ program that allows you to go to boot camp with this person, your buddy. She and I have been competing while we get ready.”

For Hendrickson, her love of languages might open doors better than any other method she can think of.