From KCHS to KU, Kearney native Emily Micek now with Phoenix Suns

“I want to say. ‘It’s awesome. I rock at this.’ But it’s been hard. I feel like I already did it once in a smaller way. Going to Kansas really prepped me. ... You have to step up to this next challenge. You have to do the work. You have to reach out. You have to really try to make friends. They are just not going to come to you,” she said.

She has been able to make connections through her church and with her teammates, and her parents are planning to visit Oct. 30.

“My parents are the coolest people. I’m trying to get my parents to move out here,” Emily said.

Vicki and Chad, Emily’s dad, consider themselves Suns’ fans now, and they are excited to travel from Kearney to Phoenix to see their daughter perform with the team.

“We are so extremely proud of her and so happy she is living her dream. She has worked so hard for so many years,” Vicki said.

Emily plans to dance until her body tells her to stop, and then she wants to coach.