KEARNEY – Bombs. No heat. No electricity.

Hiding with a three-year-old daughter in a bomb shelter was no life for Lena and Misha Rudenko of Zhytomyr, a city in Ukraine about 60 miles north of Kiev.

Some 7,000 miles away, in Kearney, Dan and Sandy Fong, both educators, had a good life. As the Fongs raised their two children, now grown, “We told them that we have it very good here, and our job now is to help others. We’ve tried to live that way. We’re very blessed,” Dan said.

Today, thanks to the Fongs, Lena and Misha and little Zlata have started a new life here. Their second daughter, Milena, is due at the end of March.

Before the war, life was good for Lena and Misha. Born in Ukraine, they had lived in Israel for a time to earn good money. They returned to Ukraine, bought a house and, in 2019, had Zlata.

That life crashed a year ago when the Russians attacked Ukraine. Lena fled with Zlata to Germany for three months, but Misha did not because Ukrainian men were prohibited from leaving the country. Last June, with attacks near Zhytomyr subsiding, Lena and Zlata returned home.

“We were home all summer, but at the beginning of autumn, bombing resumed throughout the region,” Lena, by then pregnant with her second child, said.

It was a cold autumn. They depended on electricity for heat, but “We were without electricity one day, two days, half a day.” With winter coming, nights spent in bomb shelters and a baby on the way, the couple and Misha’s mother Vira, who lived with them, decided to leave.

They considered returning long-term to Germany, but Lena does not speak German, so she began to look for other options.

A friend told her about an international online resettlement program for Ukrainians, but the family would need a sponsor before they could move to another country. Hoping for a sponsor, Lena posted a picture of the family, wrote a brief biography and crossed her fingers.

Concern in Kearney

Meanwhile, in Kearney, Dan and Sandy Fong were troubled by the upheaval in Ukraine. “It was heartbreaking,” Sandy said. “We have so much here. If this happened to me, I would hope somebody in the world would take me in.”

She began researching ways to help online and found a program called Uniting for Ukraine. With Dan’s support, she filled out a brief form offering to take a family.

Then she learned about a program called the MG Global Support Foundation run by a North Carolina man in whom she called “a modern day Schindler,” referring to the man who rescued Jewish families as World War II broke out.

When the war started in Ukraine last year, the man, once an immigrant himself, used his frequent-flier airline miles to get 1,200 people out of Ukraine. Now, he was seeking sponsors for Ukrainian refugees.

On his website were the names and brief stories of 300 Ukrainian families who wanted to leave their war-battered country. Last October, as she sipped coffee on a Sunday morning, Sandy began reading those names. As soon as she read the first few sentences of Lena’s post – “I want my daughter to be born in peace. I don’t want the first thing she hears to be bombs and sirens” – she knew she wanted to sponsor that family.

She then asked Dan to study the names. She didn’t tell him about Lena’s post, but once he read it, “We agreed. That was the family we wanted to sponsor,” he said. “I told Sandy, ‘I’m with you on this.’”

The Fongs emailed the organization. Zoom meetings were set up between them and Lena, whose English is excellent. They talked. “We decided it was a good fit,” Sandy said.

MGGSF posted the match on its website. That very day, a man stepped up and paid for the family’s first-class flight to America.

Four sleepless days

That journey began with a 16-hour bus ride over icy roads in a snowstorm to Warsaw, Poland. Lena barely slept. Zlata had been sick several days earlier and was not fully recovered.

They traveled alone because Misha was delayed by health problems, but those woes were a hidden blessing because he got a waiver from the military service required of all Ukrainian men. His mother Vira would come a few weeks later.

In Warsaw, Lena and Zlata had a few hours in a hotel before their 18-hour air journey to Amsterdam via Chicago to Kansas City. Lena put a few sweaters into a larger suitcase (“somebody said winter was cold here”) and had a smaller suitcase with a few toys for Zlata. They brought nothing more.

On the day after Thanksgiving, the Fongs drove to the Kansas City airport to pick up Lena and Zlata. They were the last two passengers off the plane, but once they all met, conversation took off.

“I was so stressed my mouth wouldn’t close,” Lena said. ”I hadn’t slept for four days. I spent hours on the bus, then hours in the air. I felt like, ‘I am a little drunk.’”

Dan stopped at a convenience store on their drive home. Lena sampled a corn dog. “It was late. I had been traveling for four days. I didn’t know if I was hungry or not,” she said.

They arrived in Kearney at 11 p.m., but Lena woke up at 2 a.m. and wondered if she was dreaming. She decided to take a shower. By 3 a.m., the Fongs got up, too. They made Zlata macaroni and cheese.

Sandy was on sabbatical from teaching graduate level classes in social work for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her teaching is done on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She was home to help as the newcomers got adjusted.

A new life

Arriving at the start of the Christmas season, Lena and Zlata admired the lights in Yanney Park. They have received gifts, clothing and toys from the Fongs’ friends and neighbors.

But as grateful as Lena was, something was missing: Misha. She talked to him on her phone every morning. Finally, at 8 p.m. last Thursday, he stepped off the plane at the Kearney Regional Airport. Zlata ran to him when she saw him.

Next week, Misha will begin assisting with deliveries at Nelson’s Furniture, where Fong, a retired high school English teacher, works part time. Vira is working at Younes Hospitality.

The Rudenkos’ humanitarian parole visa lasts for two years. They cannot plan beyond that. They would like to return home to Ukraine by then, but they know that may not be possible.

This weekend, the family will move into an apartment not far from the Fongs. “I couldn’t let them go very far,” Sandy said. In just three weeks, Lena expects to deliver their new daughter at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, she cleans for the Fongs and cooks them delicious meals. Misha is fascinated with “big” American cars. They are attending eFree church with the Fongs and learning to like American food.

“I couldn’t ask for anybody better,” Sandy said. “This has been so worthwhile. We can’t imagine a better family in our home.”

The Fongs remember the call they got last fall from Lena. She was in a bomb shelter. She had no power. Bombs were exploding nearby. Suddenly, the Fongs could hear first-hand the horrors they saw in nightly newscasts. “That was a tough day,” Sandy said.

The Fongs are careful to say that they didn’t resettle the Rudenko family alone. “A lot of people have been part of this journey,” Dan said.

Lena got teary as she heard those words. “I want to say thank you for this country, for all these people, for this family,” she said.

Not long after Lena arrived, Sandy told her how brave she was. “No, you were brave,” Lena told her. “You had no idea who we were. We both gambled, but you were our neighbor 7,000 miles away. You are forever our family now.”