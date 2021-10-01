From Beyond the Grave cemetery tour includes a visit from long-lost Gibbon personalities

GIBBON — The Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum is partnering with the Gibbon Heritage Center for the third annual From Beyond the Grave, a family-friendly cemetery tour.

History comes to life as attendants get to meet S.C. Bassett, Vernon Mercer, Mary Brady Traut and many more from Gibbon’s past.

Get your walking shoes on, and join in at 5:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Tours start promptly at the posted time, and begin at the east entrance.

For those who need assistance in walking from grave to grave, there will be a limited number of golf carts to assist guests. For guests who cannot attend from far away, the event will stream live on the final evening on the Buffalo County Historical Society Facebook page.

At the conclusion of the event, there will be a collection of donations for the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum and Gibbon Heritage Center.