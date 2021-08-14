From 'begging' to fundraising Kearney man helped secure millions for Good Sam Foundation

Lessons of COVID-19

DeFreece even found positives during the harried time of COVID-19.

“We couldn’t do a lot face-to-face, so we talked on the phone and Zoomed a lot of things. It changed the way we did things, but I am so grateful for the number of people who reached out, who said, ‘What can I do to help?’” he said.

DeFreece also put on personal protective equipment and help frontline medical workers in and out of their own PPE (“doffing and duffing,” he called it). He helped screen patients and visitors at the front desk. “For all of us, it was all hands on deck. It was all of us together helping, doing whatever we could do to help,” he said.

“I got a newfound appreciation for all the things nurses do and the care they provide. That care is outstanding. They faced all this adversity and still did their jobs,” he said.

Emphasizing teamwork rather than his individual efforts, DeFreece noted, “even during the pandemic, the amount of support that came was amazing. It was very humbling to see how much the community cared about Good Sam.”

