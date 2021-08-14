From 'begging' to fundraising Kearney man helped secure millions for Good Sam Foundation

KEARNEY — When Randy DeFreece became director of what was then the Good Samaritan Foundation in 2001, he met Sister Rita Beeson, a chaplain at Good Samaritan Hospital.
She told him, “Before the foundation was formed, the sisters did the fundraising, but we didn’t call it fundraising. We called it begging.”
In the last 20 years, DeFreece has elevated “begging” to successful fundraising, helping secure nearly $50 million in planned gifts, outright gifts, grants and land.
He helped secure donations for, among others, the chapel renovation, equipment for the cardiac catheterization lab and digital mammography biopsies, the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center, Da Vinci and Mako robotic surgery technology and stereotactic radiosurgery equipment in the Cancer Center. He brought in gifts for the $13 million Kenton L. Schaffer Emergency Care Center, which will open Sept. 13.
It will come to an end for DeFreece when he retires early this fall.
“People have to believe in Good Samaritan and the work we do. It doesn’t matter how good a fundraiser I am. If people don’t believe in the hospital, they won’t give,” he said.
“I get to live vicariously through donors. I’ve had an opportunity to make an impact on the hospital that I wouldn’t have been able to do by myself. It’s been rewarding to have an impact on hospitals and health care in this region,” he said.
Not bad for a man who expected to become an athletic director.
Making an impact
Born in Grand Island, DeFreece graduated from Columbus High School and from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He went to graduate school at the University of Richmond, earning both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in management.
“But I kind of got into fundraising, which is part of being an athletic director, and I found that I enjoyed it,” he said.
He worked in Virginia and at the University of North Carolina, but he missed being closer to family in Nebraska, so “I pestered Roger Jones to hire me at the University of Nebraska Foundation, located in Kearney. That’s what got me started.”
That was 30 years ago — in 1991. Ten years later, in late 2001, he began working at the Good Samaritan Foundation and never left.
Among reasons for his success, he said, are the “very supportive” administration, from hospital presidents such as current President Mike Schnieders, and members of his staff, including Cindy Walker, Leslie LeFile, Joanie Paulson and Stephanie Peterson.
“This is never about one person, but about the team. It’s about us collectively working together,” DeFreece said. “I am part of a group that has an impact on the hospital. That’s what I like about it. Over the last 20 years, I could go to anyplace in the hospital, anywhere, and see that the hospital has touched people,” he said.
Lessons of COVID-19
DeFreece even found positives during the harried time of COVID-19.
“We couldn’t do a lot face-to-face, so we talked on the phone and Zoomed a lot of things. It changed the way we did things, but I am so grateful for the number of people who reached out, who said, ‘What can I do to help?’” he said.
DeFreece also put on personal protective equipment and help frontline medical workers in and out of their own PPE (“doffing and duffing,” he called it). He helped screen patients and visitors at the front desk. “For all of us, it was all hands on deck. It was all of us together helping, doing whatever we could do to help,” he said.
“I got a newfound appreciation for all the things nurses do and the care they provide. That care is outstanding. They faced all this adversity and still did their jobs,” he said.
Emphasizing teamwork rather than his individual efforts, DeFreece noted, “even during the pandemic, the amount of support that came was amazing. It was very humbling to see how much the community cared about Good Sam.”
Golf at St. Andrew’s
He’s retiring now because his heart told him it was time. “How do you really know when you are ready to retire? You just know,” he said.
He has no future plans beyond spending time with family. This fall, he and his wife Cherie will move to Lincoln, where she has accepted a new job and where they will be closer to most of their four children, eight grandchildren and other relatives.
“But I’ll be looking for the next adventure,” he added, possibly pickleball and fly-fishing and “other things I haven’t conquered yet.”
He loves to golf, too. A golf club and a golf ball sit in a corner of his office. He has played golf at the famed St. Andrew’s in Scotland. “I didn’t keep score. I just wanted to play there,” he said.
Leaving a legacy
He made an impact on his colleagues, too. Cindy Walker was his executive assistant for 16 years until she retired in 2017.
“Randy never really liked to be called the boss,” she said. “He’s a quiet man who always gives credit to the entire team and never takes credit solely. We all were a team who worked together on endless projects for the sole purpose of our patients’ needs and hospital needs and improvements.”
Stephanie Peterson has worked with DeFreece as the foundation’s services coordinator for five years. She called him “an absolutely phenomenal person. I admire his insight, intelligence, absolute compassion for the people he works with.”
Schnieders said, “Randy has a thoughtful approach to connecting our community with our facility. His leadership and his willingness to help behind the scenes whenever needed have been so appreciated.”
‘A good move’
Looking back, DeFreece savors the relationships he has forged, both with donors and the hospital staff.
“Coming here was a really good move. My experience has been fantastic, and the fact that this is a faith-based organization has made it even better,” he said.
He said donors have taught him about generosity, loyalty, humility and the importance of friends and family.
“I am not just a fundraiser. I’ve become very good friends with a lot of people. I’ve learned a lot of things from them. Those relationships will stay with me for a lifetime,” he said.
“Fundraising is never about one person. It’s about a team. I’m very blessed to have developed good relationships here. The relationships I’ve built with donors will stay with me for a lifetime,” he added. “It’s been a great run. I think we made a difference.”