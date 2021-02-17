Frigid temps, holiday throw Kearney trash pickup off schedule

KEARNEY - Due to extreme temperatures earlier this week commercial refuse collection was not collected on Tuesday.
Collection will take place throughout the week as crews work to get caught up due to delays from weather and the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Due to Presidents Day Holiday on Monday, February 15, residential trash collection is delayed one day this week.
Residential curbside recycling will be collected as normally scheduled.
