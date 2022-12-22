FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold

KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm.
Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day.
What was different today? Readings on the thermometer. Temperatures had plunged to the minus teens, and light snow wafted over the city, driven by winds of 20 mph and stronger.
Combined, the low temperatures and northwesterly winds created a dangerous wind chill that prompted the National Weather Service to warn south-central Nebraskans to stay at home and avoid needless travel.
Schools and some government offices were closed today. Many employees worked from home rather than risk getting stuck and exposing themselves to the dangers of the freakish conditions. Despite the many warnings issued by the weather service, first responders and law enforcement agencies, the storm caught some people unaware.
A group of five Spanish-speaking individuals were at a Kearney grocery store around 7 p.m. Wednesday to redeem a gift certificate for a Christmas ham from the factory where they’re employed.
When they entered the store, the winds had not quite hit Kearney, but just 20 minutes later wicked blowing snow and below-zero temperatures had arrived, catching the group wearing only baseball caps and hooded sweatshirts.
Weather experts on Monday warned that just 10 minutes of exposure to the harsh temperatures and strong winds could cause frostbite and hypothermia.
Some observers are calling the storm a once-in-a-generation event.
With the weather continuing to be more threatening, the Crossroads Mission Avenue shelter on Tuesday offered to open its doors to anyone in need of a safe, warm place.
Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis said today that so far the Kearney area seems to be weathering the storm without major problems.
“It’s cold and windy, but I haven’t heard reports of anything major or of outages. So far so good,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get by today.”
He urged the public to monitor weather conditions and stay informed through local media.
“We try to do our best to inform everyone, but there’s always a group of individuals who aren’t paying attention,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the main weather story for today and approaching Christmas will be extremely cold temperatures and wind chills.
“A wind chill warning is in effect for the entire forecast area due to forecast wind chills of minus 35 to minus 50 below zero. High temperatures will likely remain near or below zero, and while no accumulating snow is expected during the day, blowing snow and even some flurries may cause some visibility issues, especially in open areas,” NWS warned.
Tonight’s forecast again called for dangerous cold and windy conditions with wind chills ranging from minus 30 to minus 40 below zero. Well below normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of the upcoming Christmas holiday weekend, though not quite as cold as today.
“Fortunately, dry conditions are forecast for pre holiday travel. Highs will climb into the upper 20s to lower 40s for Christmas Day,” NWS said.