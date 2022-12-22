FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold

National Weather Service overview

• No additional snowfall in south central Nebraska, but lingering light to moderate snowfall in north central Kansas, likely ending this morning.

• Main concerns moving forward will be: extreme cold, especially today through Friday morning.

• Potential for blowing and drifting snow.

• Winter Weather Advisory will stay in place until NWS forecasters are confident blowing and drifting snow won’t significantly impact visibility and travel conditions.

• Continued cold Friday night into Saturday morning, but not as cold as today and tonight.

• “Light at the end of the tunnel”: Temperatures will be warmer next week.