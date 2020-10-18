Friends using 'God's gift' to sing through the solitude

KEARNEY — Kathy Weis and Teresa Murray have been friends since they were classmates at Axtell High School 60 years ago. When they retired a few years ago, they wanted to do something together.

They got “the brainy idea to use God’s gift” by playing the piano at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care, Weis said. CountryHouse activities director Karen Harmon distributed lyrics to the hymns to residents before each event.

“We have so much fun. We go in for an hour twice a month and sing Sunday School songs, like “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” Weis said.

Then, COVID-19 forced changes.

“Karen was beside herself. The residents need that interacting,” Weis said.

Weis and Murray did, too. They couldn’t bear to stop, so they put on masks and still play twice a month in the inner courtyard. Residents sit outside and sing from a safe distance.

“Before COVID, it was such a happy, happy time. The clapping, the touching. Music seems to be joyful and soothing to many people,” Weis said.