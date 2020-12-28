Friends remember 'Mr. Kearney,' Bruce Blankenship and his dedication to the city

“He was just so pro-Kearney. I think a lot of people don’t even know all the stuff he did. He was just so important to Kearney,” said Horner, who graduated from KHS in 1976, one year behind Blankenship.

Blankenship served on the City Council from 1997 to 2003 and was mayor in 2003-04. He remarked during one of the meetings as mayor that government is formed by “the people who show up.”

Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said those words fit Blankenship well because he showed up at numerous functions and ribbon cuttings as chamber president and Kearney’s top elected official. Blankenship recommended that Clouse be appointed to the council after Jose Zapata left mid-term in 1997. Clouse finished third in a race for just two seats, but when Zapata departed, Blankenship thought Clouse, the third-leading vote-getter, should fill the vacancy.

Clouse said he admired Blankenship’s attitude and how he supported other elected officials.

“Bruce was always supportive and had a positive attitude. He put Kearney’s interests first and he was a voice of encouragement to others,” Clouse said.