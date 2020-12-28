Friends remember 'Mr. Kearney,' Bruce Blankenship and his dedication to the city

KEARNEY — Friends called him “Mr. Kearney,” but it’s not just because he was involved with key community organizations.
Bruce Blankenship was head of the Kearney Catholic Foundation, president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, and was Kearney’s mayor in 2003-04.
In those three roles, Blankenship did much for the city he loved and made connections with a lot of important people.
Blankenship, 63, died from COVID-19 on Sunday at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital. He had been receiving care at Good Sam for almost three weeks. Survivors include his wife, Tammy; sons, Brett of Omaha and Brock of Lincoln; and his grandsons.
After so many years of dishing out Kearney’s friendliest handshake, Blankenship became a force behind the scenes when volunteers and nonprofits sought guidance or access to people who could help them.
“He always got out his Rolodex to help us open doors,” said Carson Rowh of the Kearney Whitewater Association. “He was a supporter from way, way back. He was a tremendous source of good advice and encouragement.”
KWA’s water trail efforts in south Kearney caught Blankenship’s attention, but so did many other causes, according to his friends.
If an organization or movement was working for Kearney’s betterment, Blankenship signed on, said Jack Horner, a best friend from Kearney High School.
“He was just so pro-Kearney. I think a lot of people don’t even know all the stuff he did. He was just so important to Kearney,” said Horner, who graduated from KHS in 1976, one year behind Blankenship.
Blankenship served on the City Council from 1997 to 2003 and was mayor in 2003-04. He remarked during one of the meetings as mayor that government is formed by “the people who show up.”
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse said those words fit Blankenship well because he showed up at numerous functions and ribbon cuttings as chamber president and Kearney’s top elected official. Blankenship recommended that Clouse be appointed to the council after Jose Zapata left mid-term in 1997. Clouse finished third in a race for just two seats, but when Zapata departed, Blankenship thought Clouse, the third-leading vote-getter, should fill the vacancy.
Clouse said he admired Blankenship’s attitude and how he supported other elected officials.
“Bruce was always supportive and had a positive attitude. He put Kearney’s interests first and he was a voice of encouragement to others,” Clouse said.
Blankenship supported two efforts to fight high property taxes by implementing two municipal sales taxes in 1990 and 2006. The goal of the 1990 measure was to reduce Kearney’s property taxes. The second measure was to fund capital improvements such as streets and buildings.
“Bruce never apologized for a tax increase. He said the money was well used and Kearney had a lot of good things being done,” Clouse said. “He was behind the scenes making things happen. He had a positive outlook. He will be missed.”
One of Kearney’s most influential organizations, Leadership Kearney, had Blankenship’s support when it launched in 1991. Since then, almost 30 classes of leaders have learned about their community and what makes it tick through Leadership Kearney and Youth Leadership Kearney.
Another of Blankenship’s friends, Tim Shada, attended KHS and Kearney State College, where they were fraternity brothers.
“Bruce probably got me involved doing community service years and years ago,” Shada said. The pair served together on the Red Cross Board, as United Way campaign chairs and attended numerous ribbon cuttings.
“There are an unbelievable number of things that Bruce was involved in and we don’t even know about,” Shada said.
“He was just a really uplifting person. He lived to make Kearney a better place. If someone was in need Bruce was there to help,” Shada said. “Bruce was ‘Mr. Kearney.’”