Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources

Editor’s note: Second of a series.

Part three will appear Tuesday.

KEARNEY — Tell somebody.

That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives.

Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick up the phone and tell someone what you’re feeling,” Larson said.

Suicide is still hush-hush, yet it’s the ninth leading cause of death in Nebraska and 29th in the nation. In 2019, five times as many Americans died by suicide than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.

“We hear about traffic accidents, but we don’t hear about the suicides,” Larson said. “Unless it’s a well-known person, it’s never brought up.”

People thinking about suicide may not talk about it, but Larson can identify suicide warning signs. People who have no hope. People who are buried under self-loathing. People who display a sudden sense of calm. She urges worried family members or friends to react.

“If you’re worried, respond quickly in a crisis. Don’t fool around. Take them to the ER. Offer help and support,” she said.

“You ask how you can help a family? Get them talking. Just listen. Kearney has resources readily available, but many other places do not,” she said.

In 2020, 49% of communities in Nebraska lacked sufficient mental health providers, and this year, in 2022, 95% of counties — all but Douglas and Lancaster — have a shortage of behavioral health professionals. Nearly one-third of Nebraska counties have no behavioral health professionals at all.

Larson, owner of Family Life Counseling at 124 W. 46th St., usually sees new clients within one to two weeks, but many people in the region linger for months on mental health practitioners’ waiting lists due to the shortage.

“But if someone is suicidal, my goal is to get them the help they need right now. People in a crisis mode should go straight to the emergency room,” she said.

“As a therapist, I can talk to them for an hour or two, but I can’t guarantee that they will leave my office and be safe,” she said. “I know that when they walk out the door, they may have a plan for suicide in place. They may drive into oncoming traffic or have possession of a gun. Some need to go straight to Richard Young Behavioral Health Center to be admitted.”

She said family members can accompany a suicidal person to a counselor’s office, sit with them during the session and drive them directly to Richard Young if needed.

Talking about suicide

Larson believes it is her job to discuss suicide with clients. “I ask if they are having suicidal thoughts. If they say yes, I encourage them to share more about those thoughts, and how often they occur, and whether these thoughts get stuck and hang around,” she said. “Then I go so far as to ask if they have a plan and what that plan is. Then I ask if they possess the means to carry out their plan.”

If the answer is yes, she takes immediate steps to ensure that they will be safe. She may get them to inpatient treatment or the emergency room, and she discusses with those close to them ways to remove the means of carrying out their plan. “My goal is always safety for everyone,” she said.

A counselor for 12 years, Larson saw anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and domestic violence following the isolation brought on by COVID-19. “Loneliness went through the roof. I’m still seeing that ripple effect,” she said.

“Mental health crises soared at retirement homes and nursing homes due to isolation, and church attendance has not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels,” she noted.

“God made us social people, but with social distancing and masks, we were unable to connect with each other,” she said. “Sadly, some people still haven’t reconnected.”

In Nebraska, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10-34, the third leading cause for people aged 35-44 and the fourth leading cause for those aged 45-54.

Suicide can be festered by social media, too, Larson said. She believes that social media facilitates bullying and, in some young people, hopelessness.

“Kids today take 200 selfies in one day to find the perfect picture to put on social media,” she said. “A teenager looks at those pictures and feels lonely. She looks at everybody else and feels like she doesn’t measure up. She reads about parties she wasn’t invited to. People having a bad day see the best of everyone else, and they think they just can’t measure up.”

Larson knows of one girl who confided to a friend that she wants to take her own life. “She said, ‘The world would be better off without me.’ That is such a lie,” she said.

Larson also bristles at the word “self-esteem.” She said, “I hate that word because it’s about comparisons. For me to feel good about myself or build myself up, I have to put someone else down,” she said. “A boy might believe he can’t measure up. He takes on this shame-based identity and says, ‘I’m a bad person. They reject me. Why live?’”

A good listener

Counseling was “the farthest thing from my mind when I was young,” the serene Larson said. She first worked as a lab tech at what was then Good Samaritan Hospital. She served as the director for the Rural Health Education Distance Learning Research Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and she was an associate professor for the Medical Laboratory Science program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“As a lab tech, I realized I had a way of explaining things that people could understand. My education coordinator said, ‘Carol you need to be a teacher,’” Larson said. When she led women’s Bible study groups at her church, attendees told her, “You are a really good listener. You need to be a counselor.”

Finally, feeling “called by God” to help others, she earned a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling from Grace University of Omaha and became licensed in the state as an independent mental health practitioner and a certified professional counselor.

“I don’t proselytize, but I say to people, ‘You matter in this world. You were created by God,’” she said. “Some people say they don’t measure up to what God expects of them, but I tell them, ‘You are unique. He loves you. He delights in you. He calls you his masterpiece.’”

Guns and pills

Many who consider suicide are desperate to escape the pain of life. “People plow through, but whether that pain is emotional or physical, they want to get away from it,” she said.

Yet people who survive suicide attempts say they regretted the leap from the bridge or the firing of the gun the instant it happened. “In the heat of the moment, that survival instinct inside of us kicks in,” she said.

Men, primarily, use a gun to end their lives. “When a gun is used, this person is saying, ‘I’m determined. I’m going to succeed,’” Larson said.

Women generally choose pills. “I see pills as a cry for help. They are saying, ‘I don’t want to feel this pain. Come to my rescue,’” she said. College students and jail inmates often end their lives by hanging, she added.

Larson emphasized that the most effective way to prevent suicide is to talk.

“Tell your story,” she said. “Telling our stories is very powerful in preventing suicide. If you can get a suicidal person to talk about what they’re experiencing, the potential of suicide drops. Humans need connection to another person. Let someone know what you are experiencing.”

She firmly believes that there is hope even in the most dire of circumstances. “Reach out. Talk to someone. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” she said.